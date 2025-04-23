Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Akshay Kumar's legal drama maintains reasonable hold on Wednesday after discount offer benefit

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Also featuring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the courtroom drama is currently running in theaters. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 continues to hold reasonably well on the sixth day at the box office.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 was released on April 18, 2025, coinciding with the Good Friday holiday. The latest release earned Rs 37.75 crore in the last five days of its theatrical run. Now, as per morning trends, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has maintained a reasonable hold on the sixth day at the box office. The final trend will depend on the footfalls recorded later in the day.

Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari 2 collected Rs 4.50 crore net business on the fifth day. The legal drama was aided by a discount movie offer yesterday. After the benefit, the film is back to its usual trend of having no holiday boost till the second weekend.

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice C Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan plays the role of Advocate Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday is cast as Dilreet Gill in the movie.

Advertisement

Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial venture has been competing with the holdover release, Jaat, at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, which was released in 2019. Based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, the war movie, which was a pre-COVID release, hit the screens during the Holi weekend.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Akshay Kumar's movie expects good footfalls; banks on Tuesday ticket discount