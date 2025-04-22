Karisma Kapoor dances to iconic Le Gayi song wearing Rs 74,000 green co-ord set styled perfectly

It is no secret that Karisma Kapoor loves to dress up, and her daily choices are proof. Making glam her everyday fashion statement, the ‘90s diva makes sure to always step out in style. All decked up for an event last night, she was seen in an elegant co-ord set in green. Let’s take a closer look at how she put her outfit together.

The actress curated her look in a beautiful leafy green color palette. She started with a printed shirt in beige with a multicolored floral design all over it. Exuding boss lady vibes, she layered it with a chic jacket in a green hue. The longline overall was designed by Anavila and came with a price tag of Rs. 42,000.

The Murder Mubarak actress matched the top and jacket with a long skirt. Picking the same green shade as the jacket, she transformed the look into a co-ord set. Created by the same label, the bottoms sat a few inches above her ankles and came with a price tag of Rs. 32,000. Both the jacket and skirt featured an abstract floral pattern.

Keeping it stylish, the diva wore a pair of shiny metallic heels with the attire. She opted for a pointed-toe design and stilettos. Looking absolutely gorgeous on stage, she grooved to her iconic song Le Gayi from her popular film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and fans could not get enough!

Lolo kept it all gold-toned for the accessories. She fashioned geometric hoops with a few rings in each hand. Adding an extra touch of glam, she styled three wide bracelets in one hand and chose to leave the other hand bare. Dancing her heart out, she looked like she was in her element with the ensemble.

The veteran star put her hair back in a sleek ponytail for a chic look. For makeup, she opted for a contoured yet hydrated look. With a nude base, she applied cheek tint and bronzer. The actor further elevated her look with some eyeshadow and mascara. For the final touches, she completed her look with a light brown and glossy lip shade.

What do you think of Karisma's style for the event?

