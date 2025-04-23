Lil Uzi Vert Rushed to Manhattan Hospital Due to Sudden Health Scare; Find Out What Happened

Lil Uzi Vert was taken to a New York City hospital after apparently getting sick at a Manhattan hotel.

On Monday afternoon, April 21, according to TMZ's report, emergency medical services moved quickly on the situation. Paramedics responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET and took the Just Wanna Rock rapper to a local hospital to receive treatment. A video TMZ posted reportedly shows the person thought to be Uzi being rolled into an ambulance as onlookers watched.

Their long-term partner, City Girls rapper JT, aka Jatavia Shakara Johnson, accompanied Uzi while attempting to shield their identity with black umbrellas. Though their reps have not disclosed their current health condition, they were reportedly conscious while being taken to the hospital.

Uzi Vert is nonbinary and prefers they/them pronouns and has kept it low-key in terms of music so far during 2025. They did not drop a solo song during 2025 but did have a feature on Walking Dead by Skrilla, released in February.

Their latest album, Eternal Atake 2, came out in 2024 and broke into the Billboard 200 at No. 3. The album reportedly sold 59,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week and was commended for extending the futuristic tone of its lead-up.

Lil Uzi Vert and JT were first romantically linked in 2019, with the couple confirming their relationship in public in 2021. Rapper JT gushed about her romantic partner during an appearance on Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast. She said, "He’s a great man. No matter how the internet tries to paint Uzi. Uzi is a great man! He’s so inspiring. No matter what he’s going through, he’s going to work."

As of now, with their partner by their side, the rapper is admitted to a hospital in Manhattan, and any noticeable symptoms of illness have yet to be disclosed to the public.

