'Still... MEOW': Halle Berry Celebrates Catwoman's 20th Anniversary; Says Playing Iconic Role Was An 'Honor'

Halle Berry is marking a special milestone this year as she celebrates the 20th anniversary of her iconic role as Catwoman. To mark the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress, shared a memorable and stylish post that pays tribute to the character. Despite its rocky start two decades ago, the movie has gained a special place in fans' hearts and in Berry’s life.

Berry is known for her bold choices, she shared a striking photo featuring herself with two black cats. Let’s dive into how Berry celebrated this special occasion and what it means to her.

A special anniversary celebration

Halle Berry marked the 20th anniversary of Catwoman with a unique and personal touch. In her Instagram post, she posed topless with two black cats, recreating a link to her famous character. She captioned the post, “And STILL… meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life.”

Berry’s photo featured her in black underwear and a cat-eye mask, strategically using cats to cover her chest. She further even expressed her love for the character, saying, “She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Philips aka CATWOMAN.0” Fans were quick to praise her look. They called her “phenomenal” and more. Some even noted the fact that she still looks the same, “Berry hasn’t aged at all.”

Reflecting on the role

Berry’s post wasn’t just about celebrating a film anniversary; it was also a way to reflect on her journey with Catwoman. The film, which was released in theaters on July 23, 2004, starred Berry as Patience Phillips, an artist who transforms into the superhero Catwoman. The film made $82.4 million worldwide against a $100 million budget and received a low 8 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite its underwhelming performance, the film found its niche audience, who loved the film. Berry, now 57, reflected on her experience with the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She talked about how the backlash during that time affected her.

She said, “I didn’t love [the backlash]. Being a Black woman, I’m used to defying stereotypes and making a way out of no way. … It didn’t derail me because I’ve fought as a Black woman my whole life. A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn’t love it, but it wasn’t going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do.”

The future of Catwoman

Berry has hinted that she might be open to revisiting the role of Catwoman in the future. With the trend of actors returning to their iconic roles, we may get to see Berry donning the Catwoman suit once again.

Catwoman was one of those roles that helped Berry evolve as an actress and as a public figure. Whatever criticism she received, she used it as fuel to keep moving forward in her career.

In fact, in a tribute to Berry’s influence, Gotham stars Camren Bicondova and Lili Simmons praised her role as a trailblazer. Bicondova noted that Berry shows strength and class. She takes her job seriously and opens doors for others. Simons added that seeing Berry as Catwoman inspired young girls, proving they could be action heroes too, not just boys.

Halle Berry’s newfound love for cats

Berry also shared how her experience with Catwoman led to her developing a love for cats. Previously she was a dog person, but now she is a complete cat lady. All thanks to the movie she now loves cats more. In her post, Berry also expressed gratitude to a fan named Jee, who helped rescue the two black cats. The cats were featured in the anniversary photo.

