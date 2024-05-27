'This Was A Big Step Forward': Halle Berry Reflects On Her Iconic Role In The Flintstones As Film Turns 30

Halle Berry is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actress takes on challenging roles and always wows the audience with her performances.

Halle recently made us all nostalgic as she reflected on her role in the live-action adaptation of The Flinstones film, released in 1994. Berry took to her Instagram handle and shared a video looking back at her character in the movie.

Halle Berry looks back at her role in The Flinstones film

In the Instagram video, the actress shared that it would be cool for her to look at some of the scenes she portrayed in the film because she hasn't watched the movie in over 20 years.

When the first scene from the film played in the video, Berry expressed that the initial thing she noticed was the voice. She added, “The hair of course,” “The hair that became iconic,” she said.

Further in the video, the Catwoman actress expressed how important the role was to her as a black woman. She said,” The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture. “ She knew that this was a big step for black people, especially for black women.

While watching the next scene, she complimented herself by saying, “She was very good at it.” The actress further admitted that she knew her role was an over-the-top, silly, and campy role but she knew how important this small role in the big films would be for her.

More on Halle Berry’s character in the film

Halle Berry portrayed a character named, Sharon Stone in the iconic film. The role was of a secretary who was always trying to seduce Fred Flinstone.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the role of Sharon Stone was originally meant for the actress Sharon Stone, but she could not take it up due to her scheduling issues.

During the time this iconic film was released, Berry was just an up-and-coming actress who was just 27 at the time. Her role was appreciated by the audience.

In 2022 also, the Moonfall actress took to X to express her iconic role in the film. She wrote that everyone asked her why would she take up a role based on a cartoon. She further added, “To see 28 years later, that this character has become so beloved and has resonated with so many of you is so gratifying. draped in brown, but Miss Stone is still the blueprint."

Amongst many of Berry's notable achievements, her role in The Flinstones is still cherished and as a black woman, it was a rather important one.

