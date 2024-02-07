Ashton Kutcher skyrocketed to fame as Michael Kelso in That '70s Show, but his impact on Hollywood goes far beyond. With a diverse portfolio spanning comedy, romance, and drama, Kutcher has captivated audiences worldwide. As fans celebrate his birthday, let's dive into his top ten movie roles, ensuring an unforgettable binge-watching experience.

Top 10 Ashton Kutcher Movies Over The Years

10. Valentine's Day (2010)

Valentine's Day is a romantic comedy film released in 2010. Directed by Garry Marshall, the movie features an ensemble cast including Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Ashton Kutcher, Julia Roberts, and Taylor Lautner, among others. The film follows multiple interconnected storylines that unfold in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day.

(IMDb: 5.5)

9. Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen is a family comedy film released in 2003, directed by Shawn Levy. The movie is a remake of the 1950 film of the same name, which was based on the autobiographical book by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

The story revolves around Tom Baker (played by Steve Martin) and his wife Kate (played by Bonnie Hunt), who are parents to twelve children. Tom is a football coach, and the family relocates to a small town when he gets offered a coaching job at a new university. The move disrupts the family's dynamics, and chaos ensues as they adjust to their new surroundings.

(IMDb: 5.9)

8. JOBS (2013)

JOBS is a biographical drama film released in 2013, directed by Joshua Michael Stern. The movie portrays the life of Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple Inc., from his early years to his rise as one of the most influential figures in the technology industry.

The film begins in 1974, depicting Jobs (played by Ashton Kutcher) as a college dropout who is fascinated by electronics and technology. Alongside his friend Steve Wozniak (played by Josh Gad), Jobs founds Apple Computer in his parents' garage. The story follows their journey as they develop the first Apple computer and navigate the challenges of starting a new company.

(IMDb: 6)

7. Personal Effects (2009)

Personal Effects is a drama film released in 2009, directed by David Hollander. The movie is based on the short story Mansion on the Hill by Rick Moody and follows the story of two individuals coping with grief and loss.

The film centers around Linda (played by Michelle Pfeiffer), a mother struggling to cope with the murder of her husband. In her grief, she becomes withdrawn and isolated from the world around her. Meanwhile, Walter (played by Ashton Kutcher), a young man dealing with the loss of his sister, seeks solace in boxing.

(IMDb: 6.2)

6. What Happens in Vegas (2008)

What Happens in Vegas is a romantic comedy film released in 2008, directed by Tom Vaughan. The movie stars Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles.

The story revolves around two strangers, Joy McNally (played by Cameron Diaz) and Jack Fuller (played by Ashton Kutcher), who meet in Las Vegas under unusual circumstances. Both of them are dealing with personal and professional setbacks. Joy has just been dumped by her fiancé, while Jack has been fired from his job.

(IMDb: 6.1)

5. No Strings Attached (2011)

No Strings Attached is a romantic comedy film released in 2011, directed by Ivan Reitman. The movie stars Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles.

The story follows Emma Kurtzman (played by Natalie Portman) and Adam Franklin (played by Ashton Kutcher), who first meet as teenagers at summer camp. Years later, they reconnect as adults when Adam discovers that Emma works as a doctor at the hospital where his father is being treated.

(IMDb: 6.2)

4. A Lot Like Love (2005)

A Lot Like Love is a romantic comedy film released in 2005, directed by Nigel Cole. The movie stars Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet in the lead roles.

The story follows the evolving relationship between Oliver Martin (played by Ashton Kutcher) and Emily Friehl (played by Amanda Peet) over seven years. The movie begins with Oliver and Emily meeting on a flight from Los Angeles to New York City. Despite their initial attraction, they decide not to exchange contact information.

(IMDb: 6.6)

3. The Guardian (2006)

The Guardian is a 2006 action drama film directed by Andrew Davis. The movie stars Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Ben Randall (played by Kevin Costner), a highly experienced and skilled United States Coast Guard rescue swimmer. After a tragic accident during a rescue mission, Ben loses his entire team and struggles with survivor's guilt and PTSD.

(IMDb: 6.9)

2. Bobby (2006)

Bobby is a 2006 drama film written and directed by Emilio Estevez. The movie is a fictionalized account of the events leading up to the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

The film weaves together the stories of multiple characters who are present at the Ambassador Hotel on the day of Kennedy's assassination. Through their intersecting lives, the movie explores themes of hope, idealism, and the tumultuous political climate of the 1960s.

(IMDb: 7.0)

1. The Butterfly Effect (2004)

The Butterfly Effect is a 2004 psychological thriller film directed by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber. The movie explores the concept of the butterfly effect, where small changes can have significant consequences in the future.

The story follows Evan Treborn, portrayed by Ashton Kutcher, who discovers he has the ability to travel back in time and alter past events. However, each time he changes something, it has unintended and often disastrous consequences for his present and future life.

(IMDb: 7.6)

