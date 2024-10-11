‘Such A Huge Compliment’: Finn Wolfhard On Being Labeled As A Scream King For His Horror Roles

From Stranger Things to the Ghostbusters films, Finn Wolfhard has been taking on horror and thriller projects one after another, potentially earning him the title of "scream king." In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the young actor discussed his recent roles in such projects, which also include The Turning, The Addams Family, and It: Chapters 1 and 2.

When asked if he would consider himself a scream king — a twist on the "scream queen" title given to actresses who dominate the horror/thriller genre, like Jamie Lee Curtis, Neve Campbell, or Jenna Ortega — Wolfhard responded, "That's such a huge compliment."

He noted that he hadn't heard anyone refer to him as that until now, but it’s “really nice” to hear. However, he also pointed out that he hasn’t done enough films in the genre to have earned that title just yet. "I don't really know what the qualifications are for being a scream queen or king, but it's definitely really nice," the actor added.

According to Wolfhard, his love for the spooky season and Halloween might have influenced his choice of roles. "I love Halloween," he said, recalling how his mom used to make costumes for him as a kid, which he found super fun.

“Halloween is definitely one of my favorite days of the year," he added. He also admitted to enjoying exploring the fearful side of the human psyche, noting, "You've got to just allow yourself to be scared."

The Goldfinch actor has recently partnered with Ring, a home security and smart home device company, for its Great Ghost Search project. As part of this project, the company—which produces video doorbells, security cameras, alarm systems, smart lighting, and more—asks customers to search their Ring camera footage for evidence of ghosts.

Those who submit footage of real paranormal activity to the contest will have a chance to win a grand cash prize. "I'm lucky enough to be partnered with Ring, and I'm helping them find the scariest or spookiest footage in the nation," Wolfhard said about the collaboration.