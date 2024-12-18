Superman Trailer Teaser: James Gunn's Superhero Film Shares First Look Of Rachel Brosnahan As Lois Lane; SEE Here

Look up, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s Superman! Directed James Gunn dropped the official teaser trailer of the highly anticipated superhero film starring David Corenswet. The 30 seconds long trailer, showed the public starring at a bright light in the sky without revealing the titular superhero.

The montage also revealed Rachel Brosnahan’s look as Lois Lane who was apparently staring at a live feed inside the Daily Planet newsroom. She is surrounded by her colleagues including Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett), Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), and Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald).

Corenswet stars as Superman aka Kal-El aka Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent in the film written and directed by Gunn. The latter shared the trailer on X (formally Twitter) and wrote, “… and the countdown begins. The @Superman teaser trailer launches TOMORROW!” in the caption.

According to the official synopsis, the film “Follows the titular superhero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way in a world that views this as old-fashioned.”

Apart from Corenswet and Brosnahan, the movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, María Gabriela de Faría and Wendell Pierce round off the cast.

In 2023, Correnswet spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how playing Superman was his biggest acting goal. The actor revealed that he was aware of his facial resemblance to Henry Cavill, who played Superman in four movies directed by Zack Snyder. “It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me,” he said.

“But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman,” the actor added. He further teased that although he loved Cavil’s “dark and gritty” take on the superhero, he would like to bring a more “bright and optimistic” side to the character.

“The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug,” the actor added.