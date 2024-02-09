Sydney Sweeney Talks About Her Madame Web Role; Says She 'Begged' To Keep Character Close To Comics

After solidifying her presence in Hollywood over the last few years, especially through her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney is now all set to make her MCU debut via Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson. And to do justice to her role in the film, the 26-year-old actress did not leave any stone unturned.

In an attempt to stay true to her character in the upcoming movie, Sweeney took inspiration from the comic books, the original source material, as she revealed herself in the latest teaser of the film. The teaser posted by Sweeney on her Instagram in collaboration with Sony Pictures shows the actress talking about how she begged the creators to have her character drop from the ceiling to keep it close to the depictions in the comics. Here's what she said;

Sydney Sweeney's Journey to Bring Madame Web Role to Life

Sydney Sweeney is all prepared to ride a new wave of fame when she makes her superhero debut in Marvel’s Madame Web. But before that, the actress who plays Julia Carpenter, also known as the second Spider-Woman, in the film is sharing details of her experience preparing for the character and eventually bringing it to life on screen. To maintain the authenticity of the character, Sweeney revealed she begged the makers to let her hang upside down the ceiling.

In a teaser posted by her on February 1, Sydney Sweeney can be seen dressed in a Spider-Woman suit while she drops free from the ceiling using a suspender. As the clip from the upcoming Madame Web plays in the short teaser, Sweeney reveals, “One of the comic drawings that I saw of Julia, she was always upside-down, be together, very ballet aerial moves. I begged and begged and begged to have my character drop from the ceiling because that's what Julia would have done.”

“I have a lot of photos of me just hanging upside down just waiting for action,” she adds.

All there's to know about Madame Web

Madame Web which will hit the theaters in the USA on February 14 stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role along with Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It is directed by SJ Clarkson.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Madame Web in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on February 16, 2024, exclusively in cinemas including Imax screens.

