Sydney Sweeney's dating history: Here is who the Euphoria actress has dated

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney, best known for her role in Euphoria, and her now fiance have kept their relationship low-key since they started dating. Sydney was spotted with a massive diamond ring on 28 February 2022. Her engagement to Jonathan was confirmed a few days later, on March 2. Jonathan is a 38-year-old Chicago-based businessman who owns restaurants. Sydney admitted in an interview in February 2022 saying she doesn’t like to "date people in the spotlight."

The Euphoria actress added, "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it's easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright, and I need to step back.’” Sydney also mentioned that she expects her partner to be her best friend, “I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of, and we laugh every single day."

Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating?

Rumors about an affair between the co-stars started after Glen Powell’s model girlfriend, Gigi Paris, suddenly unfollowed Sydney on Instagram. More rumors started flying around when the co-stars as they looked flirty on the set of the new rom-com they are filming in Australia.

No proof other than speculation has come forward regarding the romance between the costars. A gossip blog Deuxmoi reported that things between Gigi and Glen were already turbulent when she decided to join him in the filming of the movie in Australia. The model returned to America within two weeks of traveling to Sydney.

Who is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney is a 25-year-old actress best known for her role as Cassie in the HBO series Euphoria. She took an interest in acting when an indie film held auditions in her town; she spoke about how she tried to convince her parents to let her audition, "They were holding auditions, so I begged my parents to let me audition by putting together a five-year business plan presentation."

Sydney’s family decided to move to Los Angeles after she secured her first role. She has acted in multiple hit shows, including White Lotus, Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale and Euphoria.

