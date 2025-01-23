Taylor Swift And Morgan Wallen Dominate The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Award Nominations With Ten Nods; Full List Here
Taylor Swift leads this year’s iHeartRadio nominations alongside Morgan Wallen with ten nods. The ceremony will pay tribute to L.A. amid the wildfires and raise funds for relief teams.
The nominations for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards are out and Taylor Swift sweeps the list with ten nods along with Morgan Wallen. Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone follow close behind with nine nominations each. The awards ceremony honors most played songs and artists in its radio station and app.
This year’s iHeartRadio Music Award will pay tribute to Los Angeles amid the devastating wildfires that savaged the city. It will also raise funds and donate to FireAidLA.org, a star-studded organization dedicated to wildfire relief.
“This year’s show will shine a light on the devastating tragedy that impacted Los Angeles,” John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises, and Tom Poleman, chief programming officer said in a joint statement.
Check out the complete nomination list below:
Song of the Year
A Bar Song (Tipsy)- Shaboozey
Agora Hills- Doja Cat
Beautiful Things- Benson Boone
Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
Greedy- Tate McRae
I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
Lose Control - Teddy Swims
Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow
Not Like Us- Kendrick Lamar
Too Sweet – Hozier
Pop Song of the Year
Agora Hills- Doja Cat
Beautiful Things- Benson Boone
Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter
Greedy- Tate McRae
Too Sweet- Hozier
Pop Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Best Collaboration
Die With A Smile- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Fortnight- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
I Had Some Help- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
Like That - Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
Miles On It- Kane Brown and Marshmello
Best New Artist (Pop)
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Country Song of the Year
A Bar Song (Tipsy)- Shaboozey
Cowgirls- Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST
I Am Not Okay- Jelly Roll
I Had Some Help- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
World On Fire- Nate Smith
Country Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
George Birge
Shaboozey
Tucker Wetmore
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Like That- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
Lovin On Me- Jack Harlow
Not Like Us- Kendrick Lamar
Rich Baby Daddy- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
TGIF- GloRilla
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
310babii
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Cash Cobain
Jordan Adetunji
R&B Song of the Year
ICU- Coco Jones
Made For Me- Muni Long
Sensational- Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
Water- Tyla
WY@- Brent Faiyaz
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
Muni Long
SZA
Usher
Victoria Monét
World Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
Central Cee
Tems
Tyla
YG Marley