Taylor Swift And Morgan Wallen Dominate The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Award Nominations With Ten Nods; Full List Here

The nominations for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards are out and Taylor Swift sweeps the list with ten nods along with Morgan Wallen. Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone follow close behind with nine nominations each. The awards ceremony honors most played songs and artists in its radio station and app.

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Award will pay tribute to Los Angeles amid the devastating wildfires that savaged the city. It will also raise funds and donate to FireAidLA.org, a star-studded organization dedicated to wildfire relief.

“This year’s show will shine a light on the devastating tragedy that impacted Los Angeles,” John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises, and Tom Poleman, chief programming officer said in a joint statement.

Check out the complete nomination list below:

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy)- Shaboozey

Agora Hills- Doja Cat

Beautiful Things- Benson Boone

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Greedy- Tate McRae

I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Lose Control - Teddy Swims

Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow

Not Like Us- Kendrick Lamar

Too Sweet – Hozier

Pop Song of the Year

Agora Hills- Doja Cat

Beautiful Things- Benson Boone

Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter

Greedy- Tate McRae

Too Sweet- Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Best Collaboration

Die With A Smile- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Fortnight- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

I Had Some Help- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Like That - Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

Miles On It- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best New Artist (Pop)

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy)- Shaboozey

Cowgirls- Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

I Am Not Okay- Jelly Roll

I Had Some Help- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

World On Fire- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Like That- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

Lovin On Me- Jack Harlow

Not Like Us- Kendrick Lamar

Rich Baby Daddy- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

TGIF- GloRilla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

310babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year

ICU- Coco Jones

Made For Me- Muni Long

Sensational- Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

Water- Tyla

WY@- Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA

Usher

Victoria Monét

World Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

Tyla

YG Marley