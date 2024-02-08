Taylor Swift Issues Cease-and-Desist Letter Over Private Jet Tracking, Sparks Social Media Meme Fest

Taylor Swift and her world-famous private jet have made it to the headlines once again, this time because the pop star issued a cease-and-desist letter to a college student for tracking and sharing real-time updates of her air travels. The letter sent by Swift’s legal team in December has now been posted online in its entirety. Here's what it reads;

Taylor Swift sends a Cease-and-Desist letter to her stalker Jack Sweeney, a college student

The letter issued by a Washington D.C.- based law firm Venable LLP on Taylor’s behalf reads;

“Please be advised that Venable LLP represents Ms. Taylor Swift (“Client”). We understand that you are the individual operating the Instagram account @taylorswiftjets, and the Threads account by the same name (the “Offending Accounts”). For the past year, through these Offending Accounts, you have engaged in stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our Client’s location and future whereabouts to the public on social media. This conduct poses an imminent threat to the safety and well-being of our Client and must stop. We request that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication of this information, remove all currently-posted content on the Offending Accounts, and permanently terminate the operation of Offending Accounts (and any similar accounts involving our Client).

Amid the ongoing legal drama, Taylor Swift also finds herself enrolled in a social meme fest surrounding her air travel schedules. Check out some rather hilarious X reactions below.

Taylor Swift sparks a meme fest on X - Her frequent private jet travel serves as a reason

Taylor Swift who recently sold one of her private jets, her Dassault Falcon 900, now only owns her other jet, the Dassault 7X, which reportedly is better for longer flights. While the Bad Blood singer is concerned about her longer air journeys, the netizens are more invested in her shorter flights, like the ones she takes to switch off her bedroom lights or to get her mail from outside her home. Check out more of the hilarious relations below.

While the haters hated on the Shake It Off singer, some of her fans on X, formerly Twitter, came out in her defense. A Swiftie informed the trollers that the singer does not even make it to the top 30 carbon contributors list. Another fired back by saying, “we stan a woman who can afford to do it.”

The latest update on Taylor Swift and her private jet story is that the singer has reportedly secured a parking spot for her jet for when she attends the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

