Taylor Swift Reveals New Footage of Acoustic Songs in The Eras Tour Concert Film; See as it Gears Up for Release Online

It's the wildest dream come true for Swifties worldwide as they are about to witness the Eras Tour virtually. The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film is just a few days from its release, and the singer has revealed three acoustic songs with sneak peek footage.

Three of the four Acoustic songs revealed

The list includes three songs from three Eras: Death By A Thousand Cuts from her album Lover, Cardigan from her album Folklore and Maroon from Midnights. The sneak peek footage has been released on the Good Morning America talk show and reshared by Disney+ Hoststar, the streaming platform.

The premiere of the teaser was kicked off with Maroon. In the video, Swift looked ethereal as she played the piano and sang to the audience. The acoustic version of Maroon sounds amazingly different from the original one, which has hyped the fans even more.

The rom-com-inspired song Death By A Thousand Cuts was revealed as the second acoustic song in Taylor’s version of the Eras Tour concert film. The exclusive footage from the film showed the singer strumming her guitar as she looked at the sea of audience rooting and cheering for her.

A fan spotted footage of her song Cardigan from the fan-favorite folklore era on the Apple App Store, another of the film's acoustic songs. As the release date approaches, hold your breath, as the Karma singer will reveal the last song a few hours before the film's release on Thursday.

Eras Tour’s massive success

The Eras tour has taken over the world and literally caused an earthquake! It has garnered over $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing concert tour. The previous Eras Tour movie was loved by fans worldwide, earning $260 million and becoming the top-selling concert film ever.

The documentary, which will air on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT, was shot throughout the four-month-long Eras Tour and directed by Sam Welch. Since the love for Taylor Swift only seems to grow, this movie will definitely be a smashing hit!

