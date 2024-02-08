Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Taylor's Version Disney Plus Digital Release Date Confirmed

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is coming exclusively to Disney+ and the concert film will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions. The newly expanded version of The Eras Tour will hit Disney+ worldwide on March 15, 2024. Among the bonus songs included on the streamer will be Cardigan, from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to be released on Disney +

The release date of Taylor Swift: Eras Touron Disney+ was announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger on the company’s earnings call but he didn’t say what the additional songs are. “‘The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+,” Iger said.

Disney+ in a post on X said the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will feature Cardigan and four additional acoustic songs but that didn’t reveal what the songs are either.

Based on Variety’s analysis of Swift’s three shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium that were shot for the concert film but not included in the original cut, those are likely the four acoustic surprise songs she performed: Death by a Thousand Cuts, Maroon, You Are in Love and I Can See You. No Body, No Crime featuring Haim also has not been in either the theatrical or digital release of the film, but that wasn’t an acoustic version.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” Swift posted on Instagram. “I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan,’ plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).’ Available starting March 15 which is actually very soon."

News of the Disney+ deal for the film comes after Swift made Grammys history Sunday when Midnights won album of the year, her record-setting fourth win in the category. She also announced her next studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The film, which was shot during Swift's Eras tour in Los Angeles, grossed $261.7 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing concert film to date. The digital release, released on Swift's birthday, included three bonus songs, Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live, bringing its total runtime to 3 hours and 1 minute. The film was shot during Swift's first three L.A. shows from Aug. 3-5, 2023.

Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album

Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be out April 19. The Love story singer shared a photo of what appears to be the backside of the physical record, with a tracklist that features Post Malone on a song called Fortnight, and Florence + the Machine on another titled Florida.

A pre-order link on Swift’s website details the new album: It will be 16 tracks, and the vinyl, CD and cassette editions will feature a bonus song called The Manuscript. There is also a collectible 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen photos.

See the tracklist below.

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript