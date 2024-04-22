'It's So Incredible': Taylor Swift’s BFF Keleigh Teller Praises Her After TTPD Release

When a superstar like Taylor Swift drops a new album, the world listens. Her latest, The Tortured Poets Department, has been no exception, receiving praise from across the globe. Among those who can’t stop raving about it is Swift’s longtime friend Keleigh Teller.

One of her biggest supporters, Keleigh Teller, recently shared her thoughts on Swift’s latest musical masterpiece. Let’s find out how she showed her love and support for Swift’s new music on TikTok.

Keleigh’s TikTok Love for Taylor

Shortly after the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, Keleigh Teller posted a video. She can be seen chilling by the beach, playing the album’s So Long London in the background.

She even reached out to fans, asking for their favorite songs and sharing her feelings about them. Fans eagerly shared their favorite tracks from the album. One song among those videos that stood out was I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Teller touched by its emotional depth, commented, “As a friend, this one hurts so much. She goes on stage sad or happy it’s so incredible 🥹.”

A look back at their friendship

Taylor Swift and Keligh’s friendship goes way back. They’ve been spotted together at Swift’s concerts and even starred in a music video for a song from Red (Taylor’s version). Teller was there at Swift’s 1989 World Tour in 2015 and was spotted hugging Swift during her Reputation Stadium Tour three years later.

The besties were even spotted on the Kansas City Chiefs, supporting and cheering for Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. And, they’ve also been part of the Golden Globes together.

A memorable music video collaboration

The connection between Taylor and Keleigh sparked when Keligh and her husband Miles Teller starred in Swift’s 2021 music video, I Bet You Think About Me.

In the video, Miles plays Swift’s ex-boyfriend, while Keleigh portrays his invisible bride. Despite it being his wedding day, Miles can’t help but think about his ex, and in his imagination, he’s marrying Swift instead.

Swift even expressed her gratitude for both Miles and Keligh, tweeting, “So grateful for @Miles_Teller for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me. And Keligh being the coolest living human on planet Earth.” After the music video, Miles even shared that Keligh was bawling her eyes out after Swift played the extended version of All Too Well for her.

Other celebs are also loving the new album

Keleigh isn’t alone in praising Swift. After the release of Fortnight music video, actors like Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from Dead Posts Society also appreciated her music.

Hawke shared his excitement on Instagram, saying, “Todd & ‘Knox’ from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTE+MENT. It’s quite an honor, Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone. Carpe diem!”

Charles also chimed in and said that he has admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took his fandom to a whole new level.

However, Keligh’s admiration for Swift is next level, she frequently showers love and support for her via using Swift’s songs in her TikTok videos.

