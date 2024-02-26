POLL: Tommy Shelby, Scarecrow, J Robert Oppenheimer and more; VOTE for your favorite Cillian Murphy character

Considered to be one of the finest Hollywood stars today, Cillian Murphy has long been known for his versatility and his ability to breathe life into an array of diverse and complex characters whether it is on stage, on television or the big screen. Murphy began his film career appearing in movies like 28 Days Later, Intermission, Red Eye, The Wind That Shakes the Barley, and Sunshine, among others. The actor kickstarted his iconic collaboration with Christopher Nolan in 2005, starring in films like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

Murphy earned his first Golden Globe Award nomination playing a transgender Irish woman in the 2005 comedy-drama Breakfast on Pluto. He went on to win hearts across the globe playing the lead role in BBC period drama Peaky Blinders and also appeared in A Quiet Place Part II before ultimately earning mass critical and commercial acclaim playing the titular role in Nolan’s Oppenheimer. During his remarkable career, spanning over two decades, Cillian Murphy emerged as one of the most phenomenal talents of this generation. The Irish actor also became the brightest star of the 2024 awards season.

As the actor won a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and received a nomination for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Oppenheimer in the 2023 biopic of the same name, we decided to celebrate his decorated career by inviting fans to vote for their favorite Cillian Murphy character. Take the poll and share your results!

