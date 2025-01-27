Taylor Swift's Version of Reputation On the Way? Find Out as She Wears Snake Necklace to Chiefs' Championship Match

Taylor Swift wore an unusual piece of jewelry to the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship game, sparking rumors about the pop star’s next album re-release. The Cruel Summer hitmaker donned an 18k gold Ancient Greek 1st Century BC diamond necklace with a coin pendant featuring an engraving of two serpents.

Swift’s 2017 album Reputation famously included a snake motif on the cover, and the pop star posted a series of snake videos on her social media at the time. Moreover, fans have long awaited the re-release of this album. Could the necklace be a hint at the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version)?

This wasn’t the first time Swift created a buzz around the re-release of the album. At the 2024 VMAs, she arrived wearing a yellow-and-black look accessorized with long leather fingerless gloves and thigh-high leather boots—a look fans linked to her only dark-themed album.

Recently, the Swifties went into a frenzy when Taylor Swift's Reputation album and her self-titled debut album disappeared from Spotify. Fans speculated that this was a deliberate move by the pop star to possibly tease the re-release of these albums.

On January 26, the Grammy winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who won their match against the Buffalo Bills for the third consecutive year, advancing to the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

The Maroon singer was seen laughing and cheering as the NFL star addressed the Chiefs Kingdom after their victory. Later, the much-in-love couple shared a warm embrace and several kisses on the field while being covered in red and yellow confetti.

Swift will hopefully be seen at the 2025 Grammys, which are set to take place on February 2. The singer is nominated in six major categories, including Best Song, Album, Music Video, and Record, to name a few.