‘Thank You To My Amazing…:’ Comedian Tom Green Gets Engaged; Shares A Heartfelt Post

Wedding bells have rung for the comedian Tom Green and his partner Amanda has gotten engaged! The Stealing Harvard announced this auspicious news on social media along with a heartfelt caption.

On December 22, Sunday, Green recently announced on Instagram Threads about his engagement. He penned, “Big news! Amanda and I are engaged!” adding, “I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you, Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you!" per People magazine

More details about the comedian's soon-to-be wife were not known but he shared multiple pictures of both of them, which also consisted of wholesome snaps. In that, Amanda showcased her beautiful ring.

He shared a post on his Instagram feed that also included multiple pictures. In the post, he added Amanda’s snaps that he seemingly captured. The comedian penned, “Thank you to my amazing girlfriend Amanda for the fun times out west. That was an adventure!”

A representative for the Bob The Butler star confirmed to People magazine that his fiancée grew up in his hometown of Petawawa, Canada. The rep added that both individuals were brought up in Canadian military families and also went to the same elementary school when they were kids and that both of them shared a love for “the country life.”

After living in Los Angeles for 20 years, the comedian moved back to Canada and bought a 150-acre wilderness property and a farm where he is raising horses, per People magazine.

Advertisement

As of now, it is not known when the couple started seeing each other and how they crossed paths. As per the aforementioned publication, Green was seemingly the first one to publicly post about their relationship in June 2024.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Lawsuit Documents Reveal Taylor Swift's Friendship Was Also A Target