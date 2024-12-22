Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Lawsuit Documents Reveal Taylor Swift's Friendship Was Also A Target

Blake Lively has filed a legal complaint accusing her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation. The lawsuit, submitted to the California Civil Rights Department on December 21, includes claims against Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and other parties involved in the film.

Lively alleges that Baldoni created a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s book. She also claims that Baldoni and his team orchestrated a smear campaign against her following her complaints.

The legal documents detail several incidents of alleged harassment. Lively claims that she and her employees were subjected to inappropriate content on set, including “nude videos or images of women.”

She also accuses Baldoni and fellow producer Jamey Heath of making inappropriate comments about their personal experiences, genitalia and sexual topics.

Additionally, Lively alleges Baldoni requested information about her weight from her trainer without her consent. She claims he attempted to include explicit scenes, such as oral sex, that were not part of the original script. In her filing, Lively describes the environment as hostile, stating it nearly derailed the film’s production.

The lawsuit also accuses Baldoni’s crisis management team of planning to harm Lively’s reputation. Documents submitted in court reveal strategies to manipulate public opinion, including using her close friendship with Taylor Swift to shift focus.

Advertisement

One internal email from Baldoni’s team mentioned concerns about Swift’s fanbase overlapping with Lively’s. The email stated, “BL does have some of the same TS fanbase, so we will be taking it extremely seriously.”

Another document outlined plans to spread stories about the “weaponization of feminism” and suggested connecting Lively to accusations similar to those made against Swift.

Justin Baldoni has denied the allegations through his lawyer, Bryan Freedman. In a statement, Freedman called the accusations “completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Baldoni, who directed and starred in It Ends With Us, has since parted ways with his talent agency, WME. The agency’s leadership made the decision following the filing of Lively’s complaint.

ALSO READ: Lea Michele Shares Family Snap, Poses With Christmas Tree, Husband Zandy Reich And Kids