'That's My Ask': Jennifer Garner Reveals The One Thing She Wants Every Mother's Day

When it comes to Mother’s Day, celebrity moms are no different. Take Jennifer Garner, for instance. Jennifer Garner, you might know her from movies like 13 Going on 30, but at home, she’s just a Mom.

And, despite being a Hollywood star, this day holds an extra special meaning because of a heartwarming tradition she shares with her children. Let’s find out what family tradition or wish Garner has for every Mother’s Day.

Garner’s heartwarming Mother’s Day wish

Every year, when Mother’s Day rolls around in May, Jennifer Garner has just one wish in her mind. She tells PEOPLE, “I have one ask, and it is that when my kids were really little, on some Mother’s Day, they all sat on my lap one after the other all at once for a picture.” Even as her kids grow older, she still insists on this sweet gesture.

“And I want this picture every year, even though it’s ridiculous at this point because now they’re so big. But I make them take it and they are just like, ‘Mom,’ But, yeah that’s my ask.”

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s kids

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, one a Hollywood power couple, share three wonderful children together.

Violet Anne Affleck

Violet, their eldest daughter was born on December 1, 2005. She’s now 18 years old and getting ready for her college. Ben Affleck once described Affleck as a “teddy bear of a guy” and gushed about how Violet prefers her dad over anyone else. Despite her parents’ fame, Violet has mostly stayed out of the limelight.

Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck

Seraphina, born in 2009, quickly became the apple of her parents’ eyes. Garner once said Affleck could play pretend tea parties without using any energy at all. According to reports, after Affleck’s remarriage to Jennifer Lopez, Seraphina has embraced her role in the family, which includes spending time with her step-siblings, Emme and Max.

Samuel Affleck

The youngest of the Affleck siblings, Samuel was born in 2012. Garner has often shared stories of how Samuel reaches out to her and finds her super funny. And Garner is her biggest cheerleader when it comes to his Basketball game.

Jennifer and Ben have always tried to shield their children from the public eye. And, even after separation, their priority remains their three kids.

Garner’s special bond with her kids

Garner often fondly speaks about her children and the joy they bring to her life. In another interview with PEOPLE, she said, “They are really solid right now. I’m just watching them in this new phase of life where they are figuring out who they’re going to be and what they’re going to study, and I’m so interested in them.”

While Garner loves being involved in her kids’ lives, she understands the importance of letting them make their own decisions. She admits, “I mean, my parents did too, and I’m so amazed by that. But I have a really hard time not saying, ‘This is what I see you as, and I think you should, I really have to sit on my hands.’”

Well, apart from celebrating Mother’s Day, Garner has been busy with her acting career also. Her big upcoming project is none other than Deadpool and Wolverine which is releasing on 26th July, 2024.

