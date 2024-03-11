Is Kate Middleton's Latest Mother's Day Photo Fake? Netizens Think So

After months-long disappearance from the public eye due to her abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton finally greeted fans through an Instagram post. On the occasion of Mother’s Day in the UK, the Princess of Wales shared a picture with her children and thanked fans for their love and support over the last few months. Although some fans felt happy after hearing from the princess, others pointed out that the picture seemed fake, almost “AI generated.” It didn’t stop there, as some questioned the absence of Kate’s engagement ring.

Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day Post?

On Sunday, Middleton took to Instagram to wish people a happy Mother’s Day and express her gratitude for support. She shared a picture of her with kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, from the Prince and Princess’s official social media handle.

The caption on the post read, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C,” here C refers to cheerful.

Netizens think the picture is fake

Despite a sweet post by the Princess, fans were quick to notice that the picture looked fake. A user wrote in the comments section, “Am I the only one who thinks it looks shady? Kate’s head looks like it was photoshopped in this.” Another user noticed the engagement ring missing from Middleton’s finger and wrote, “WHERE’S YOUR RING?!!”

Commenting on the princess’s health, a user wrote, “What is going on??? She's so weak she can't stand, and to make a public appearance, she has had to wrap herself in her children like a blanket. She's frail ...what on earth has happened?? Another speculated the photo's authenticity and said, “ Is this photo from today? Can they add a newspaper from today's date?”

Kate Middleton’s recovery from surgery

The princess’ recent Instagram post is her first since the planned abdominal surgery. She underwent surgery in January 2024 and it was only after fans noticed her absence in public duties that the palace revealed the news.

Middleton is still recovering from her operation but will resume her duties shortly. A representative said, “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”