Kenny Loggins Rcalls How Huey Lewis Came In As Prince's Replacement In We Are The World

On January 28, 1985, Kenny Loggins and Huey Lewis joined Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson for a memorable event. They were part of a group of talented musicians recording the charity single We Are the World.

On a recent episode of Huey's '80s Radio with Huey Lewis on Apple Music, Kenny Loggins, aged 76, mentioned that Netflix's documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which came out in January, helped bring everyone’s attention to the track yet again.

Playing with the boys singer Kenny Loggins mentioned, "I discovered things about that night that I didn't know at the time."

Huey Lewis on We Are the World, Kenny Loggins reveals prince swap

Huey Lewis, 73, called it the best night of his career and revealed that he didn't even know Kenny Loggins had suggested his name to for Prince's lines after Prince declined to join.

"I just found out you're the one who suggested me for Prince's part. I saw it in the documentary, but I had no idea until now," he recalled.

Kenny Loggins also remembered it as a funny moment. "It's funny. Michael Jackson asked me, Since Prince isn't coming, who should sing the solo? I said, The best singer here is Huey Lewis,” said Loggins while going down memory lane.

Besides stepping in for Prince's solo, Lewis also has a significant memory from that historic night of rehearsing the song for the first time.

"When we decided who would sing the lead parts, we gathered around the piano. Stevie Wonder played the song, and we sang it all together for the first time," he recalled adding, "Hearing it for the first time was amazing."

Moreover, Huey Lewis also admitted feeling nervous but mostly happy to be there.

Lewis reflects on Stevie Wonder's reaction during We Are the World recording

"I saw Stevie Wonder's expression change as each voice joined in, and it was incredible," said Lewis as he further revealed, "When we were halfway through, he exclaimed, Oh my God. So many stars. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps."

At the documentary's premiere in January, Sheila E. told PEOPLE that Prince approved of the track. Still, his choice of not to join in "was really about everyone coming together for the camaraderie."

"He didn't feel like he missed out. It was his choice, and that's okay. He didn't have strong feelings about it either way. It was just overwhelming," she shared.

As someone who helped bring Latin sounds to a wider audience (she received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Latin Grammys), Sheila E. is proud of how much the genre has grown.

