How Does Kanye West Want The Music Industry Model To Be Like? Rapper Reveals on Instagram

In a recent online post, Kanye West aired his music industry complaints publicly, criticizing streaming services for exploiting artists.

On Instagram, Kanye West shared a post from someone else that said, "To get quality music, someone has to pay. Streaming services don't pay well, labels demand more profit, and they wait for artists to go viral."

Kanye West blocked from Europe tour for 'Vultures 1' showcase

In a recent conversation, Heartless singer Kanye West added, "TikTok doesn't pay well, and touring costs are becoming too high for many artists."

Kanye's post follows reports of him being blocked from performing in Europe as promoters refused venues for his new album, Vultures 1.

"It's going to be tough for Kanye to perform in Europe," a Twitter user wrote on Instagram. "His reputation and recent controversies are the main reasons."

The insider told U.S. Sun, "Now, hardly any arena or stadium management companies want him to perform at their venues."

Kanye's actions fuel mental health speculation amid industry critique

Kanye's mental health has sparked speculation, particularly after a challenging summer his family attributed to a manic episode. Recent actions deepen these worries. While he validly criticized the music industry, his intense reaction toward the Grammy committee raised concerns about another episode. His temporary Twitter ban hindered further discussion on industry issues.

The headlines changed from "Kanye Criticizes Music Industry Inequality" to "Kanye Urinates On Grammy." Despite the opportunity to rally public support for artists' rights, bathroom antics overshadowed his actions. It's like typing a manifesto and accidentally deleting it with an exclamation point. Unfortunately, Kanye can't undo his public outbursts.

Kanye draws parallels between Universal Battle and Prince, Michael Jackson

Kanye has compared his battle with Universal to Michael Jackson and Prince's fights with Sony and Warner, respectively. Both iconic pop acts contested the industry legally, using public spectacle to sway public opinion. In the '90s, Prince inscribed "Slave" on his cheek and adopted an unpronounceable symbol as his name, asking Rolling Stone, "If I can't do what I want to do, what am I?"

In 2002, Michael Jackson, the iconic pop star, publicly criticized Sony Records and its CEO, Tommy Mottola, accusing them of racist and unethical treatment of artists. Jackson was involved with Sony through Sony/ATV, a publishing company they co-owned since 1995. Kanye recently mentioned the theory that Jackson's death was related to his 50% share of Sony/ATV, stirring emotions and gaining support for his own industry battle.

Kanye's personal struggles shouldn't be entertainment. While his criticism of the music industry is valid, his own involvement in exploitative practices and erratic behavior make it difficult for people to take him seriously. It's unclear if his attacks on Universal are genuine or attention-seeking, leaving lingering ambiguity around his actions.

