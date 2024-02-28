Meet The Actors Playing Jackson 5 Bandmates In Highly Anticipated Michael Jackson Biopic

Michael Jackson's biopic, Michael, which is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 18, 2025, has finalized its cast including, eight boys who'll play the members of Jackson 5, the cult favorite singing group that formed in the '60s and reigned over the music landscape like no one else.

While the fans already knew that Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson would play the king of pop with 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi as the younger Michael, they have been eagerly waiting to see who would make up the rest of the Jackson boys.

Read on to find out which actors will play other four Jackson 5 bandmates -

Jermaine Jackson – Jamal R. Henderson and Jayden Harville

Jamal R. Henderson, a model turned actor, well known for Netflix’s Mindhunter, will take up the role of Jermaine Jackson in Michael. To play young Jermaine, the makers have roped in Jayden Harville. Though Harville, 15, makes his film debut in the movie, he began his acting career at five in a Disney Jr. commercial for Doc McStuffins.

Marlon Jackson – Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter

Tre Horton will play Marlon Jackson in the Michael Jackson biopic. He is a stage veteran with experience in such productions as Amen Corner, A Chorus Line, Beauty and The Beast, and more. The younger version of his character will be portrayed by Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, 14. Hunter, born in Granada, Spain, brings to the table a considerable amount of stage experience himself. He made his Broadway debut in 2021 when he played Young Simba in The Lion King. Additionally, he previously played Young Marlon as well as studied the role of Young Michael on the national tour of MJ: The Musical.

Advertisement

Tito Jackson – Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards

Hill, who had roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Lovecraft Country will play Tito in the later parts of the film while Judah Edwards will shoulder the character of younger Tito Jackson in the initial hours. Edwards, a native of South Orange, N.J. has appeared on Hulu’s Saint X. He also lent his voice for Netflix’s ADA Twist and Nickelodeon’s Blaze And The Monster Machines.

Jacki Jackson – Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre

Joseph David-Jones was previously seen as the Green Arrow on CW’s Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. As for Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, he is a New York Native who boasts several acting credits including roles in Disney’s Magic Camp, Netflix's Barry, David Makes Man, and more.

Who plays Joe Jackson — The Jackson Family Patriarch

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo assumes the role of Joe Jackson, the father and manager of the Jackson 5. Joining him as Katherine Jackson, the matriarch of the family in the film, is Nia Long.

Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is currently in production. Oscar-winning producer Graham King is producing the film.

Announcing the cast of the film that is to highlight the career of legendary Michael Jackson, King said, “The truly epic nature of this film required a total of 10 actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years. I am thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”

The film will be distributed by Lionsgate domestically in the USA, while Universal Pictures International will oversee distribution in other parts of the world, except for Japan, which Lionsgate will handle.

ALSO READ: The Hangover Star Bradley Cooper Gets Emotional About Daughter Lea; Reveals He’s ‘Not Sure’ He’d Be Alive Without Her