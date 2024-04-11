Michael Jackson's Biopic To Have 30 Songs, Says Producer Amid Its First Look Revelation At The Cinema Con

The much-anticipated film officially has a release date. Michael, based on the life of Michael Jackson, is in the works and will be released on April 18, 2025. The panel of the Cinema Con was presented with the first look of the movie, where Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, will play the lead.

Additionally, the producer, Graham King, revealed that the film will have 30 songs and that the run time will be longer than usual to pay proper tribute to the sensational singer.

What Did Graham King Say About Michael Jackson’s Biopic?

Graham King revealed at the Cinema Con that the film based on Michael Jackson’s life will bond generations of moviegoers together as they all look forward to knowing who the Smooth Criminal singer really was.

The film will be presented in collaboration with Lionsgate, which showed emotional clips of Jackson’s life at the event. King, adding to the movie's insights, said, “Behind the unrelenting scrutiny, the accusations, and the blinding media spotlight, he was simply a man. A man who lived a very complicated life. The movie will get into all of it.”

He added, “When you mention his name, everyone has an opinion. For the first time, generations of moviegoers will come together to experience an inside look at the most prolific artist who ever lived.”

The producer shared that the makers tried to find the untold version of the musician’s story for the audience to know and enjoy. While the director is still shooting the movie, the team members managed to get clips and compile them together to view at the event on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Michael Jackson - King of Pop: Death, documentary, facts & best songs

Emotional First Look Of Michael

The teaser of Michael began with the pop star's childhood, with his mother saying, “There might be some people who think you’re different, and that’s going to make life a little harder for you, but you never were like anyone else.” The scene cuts to the grown-up Jackson, where the voiceover says, “It transports your entire being; that’s what I want the world to feel like—magic.”

The first look compiles footage of the artist from various stages of his life, and Man in the Mirror’s tune stays constant in the background. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua.

ALSO READ: Who Are Michael Jackson's Children? All About Late Pop Star's Kids Amid Their Appearance At MJ: The Musical Red Carpet