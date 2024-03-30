Who Are Michael Jackson's Children? All About Late Pop Star's Kids Amid Their Appearance At MJ: The Musical Red Carpet

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide.

King of Pop, Michael Jackson's magic can be felt even today. His lifelong presence was beautifully captured in 2022's MJ: The Musical, of which Jackson's three kids caught a screening in London on Wednesday. After the pop star died in 2009, the siblings have been in the limelight. Prince, Paris, and Bigi Jackson were born to Michael and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe and have created lives of their own.

In a rare appearance, the trio attended the red carpet event for the Tony Award-winning musical based on their superstar father's life. Before entering the Prince Edward Theater, Prince, Paris, and Bigi, all in their 20s, posed for photos decked out in chic apparel at the London premiere.

Speaking of his relationship with his siblings, Prince once shared, "Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment." Following MJ's passing, the siblings have kept tight and shall continue to do so.

Here's everything we know about the King of Pop's three kids and torch-bearers of his name, Paris, Prince, and Bigi Jackson.

Prince Michael Jackson, 27

Michael Jackson's first child with Debbie Rowe, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., 27, was born in Los Angeles on February 13, 1997. Prince, the eldest of all siblings, considered actor Macaulay Culkin and Elizabeth Taylor to be his godparents. On the occasion of his birth, Michael Jackson said in a statement, "Words can't describe how I feel. … I have been blessed beyond comprehension, and I will work tirelessly at being the best father that I can possibly be."

However, he requested that the media respect his son's privacy and not involve him in mainstream media.

Prince and his siblings grew up at the late singer's Neverland Ranch after their parents divorced in 1999. They later moved in with their grandmother, Katherine Jackson, following the star's death.

After graduating with a degree in business from Loyola Marymount University in 2019, Prince has unsurprisingly steered towards the entertainment industry as an actor and producer. He founded the production company King's Son Productions and also released the documentary Remembering Michael, which captures his life after his star father's demise in 2009.

During the 40th anniversary party of Thriller, Prince reflected on his best memories of his father. "What I miss probably the most about him are his hands. He had really strong, really big hands. Firm, but they were gentle. It's tough to explain." the star kid told People.

Paris Jackson, 25

A star on the rise, Paris Jackson has followed in her father's footsteps. She was born on April 3, 1998, Jackson and Rowe's second child and only daughter.

Life hasn't been a complete bed of roses for Paris. She suffered intensely following the tragic reality of Michael Jackson's passing and tried to commit suicide more than once at 15, per an interview with Rolling Stone. Following another attempt in 2015, Paris addressed in 2018, "It was just self-hatred. Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."

The 25-year-old star kid later sought professional help to check her mental and physical health issues.

Paris pursued a career in acting and modeling before venturing into the music industry. She released her first full-length solo album, Wilted, in 2020. She was also involved as a singer-songwriter for The Soundflowers, a band she began with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. In 2023, she released another single, Bandaid, among others.

As a professional model and actress, Paris is the face of KVD Beauty and has made guest appearances in hit shows like American Horror Story and Hulu's Sex Appeal.

The singer regarded his brother Prince as her "twin" and the duo share a loving relationship. In 2020, she said in an interview, "He's everything to me, you know? I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything and wanted to be more like him."

Besides that, Paris also shares a "chill" bond with her mother, Debbie Rowe. She told Willow Smith, "Getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes … We look a lot alike. It's just cool having her as a friend. It's very chill, which I love. That's the perfect word to describe it."

Bigi Jackson, 21

The youngest and most low-key, Prince Michael Jackson II, was born through surrogacy on 21 February 2002 in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old changed his name to Bigi but was also called Blanket. Although he couldn't spend much time with his popstar dad, he approaches life with a passionate eye.

Bigi shares a close bond with his elder sibling, Prince, and has worked on projects like Rochelles (2024), Kingdom Come (2013), and The Jacksons: Next Generation (2015) as a producer and director. A science and sci-fi fanatic, Bigi is "best friends" with Prince, per a family friend's statement to People.

On his 18th birthday, Paris dedicated a post on Instagram, writing, "My little brother is a legal adult today…I used to change his diapers. this is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that's all i gotta say. hbd lil bro♥️."

Bigi has stayed out of the spotlight for most of his life. But in 2021, he opened up about his desire to change the world and discussed climate change. "That's what each of us [siblings] want to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives," the 21-year-old said in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain.

It's time the Jackson siblings take on the world, pursue and build a legacy of their own while treasuring their father's till eternity.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

