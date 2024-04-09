Sandeep Reddy Vanga wishes to make biopic on Michael Jackson; says the question is 'who would be the right actor’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood. He is recognized for making super successful films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh among others. His last directorial Animal led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna smashed box-office records.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding his upcoming projects, the acclaimed filmmaker has shared his ambition to direct a biopic centered around the internationally acclaimed music legend, Michael Jackson, in a recent interview.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to helm the Michael Jackson biopic

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked to name the personality whose biopic he would like to direct. In response to this, he was quick to mention the name of Michael Jackson. He called it a ‘dream’ and spoke passionately about his choice. He also pondered over the right choice for the role.

He said, “But the question is, who will play him, who will be the actor? But if you get an actor, you can pitch it to Hollywood and you can make it in English. He led a very interesting life, right from his childhood to his schooling and how he changed his skin color and all that, what he has been through. It’s a great journey and a great story. But who would be the right actor, that’s the question. That will be a dream and everybody will buy the ticket. Whoever directs it, I would buy the tickets and watch it because I want to know.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's professional front

On the professional front, after basking in the massive success of Animal, his next highly anticipated movie Spirit is expected to commence at the end of 2024. The film will star Prabhas in the role of an angry young cop.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that right after Spirit, Vanga will begin shooting for Animal Park. A source close to the development had informed us that he has already started working on the script of Animal Park.

“He has got the basic arc of the story in place and a lot of key characters from Animal will be a part of Animal Park too." The source also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri will be reprising their roles and new actors will also join the cast.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha reveals being ‘complete disaster’ in audition for debut film; says THIS on dealing with trolls