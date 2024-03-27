Who Is Michael Jackson's Younger Son Bigi Jackson? All About Him Amid Fight Over King Of Pop's 2 Billion USD Estate

Amidst the ongoing legal battles surrounding the estate of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, one figure stands at the center of attention: his youngest son, Bigi Jackson. Born Prince Michael Jackson II on February 21, 2002, he has recently been making headlines due to his involvement in a dispute with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, over the handling of the estate's funds.

Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, has largely remained out of the public eye compared to his older siblings, Paris and Prince. While Paris has pursued a music career, following in her father's footsteps, and Prince has engaged in various endeavors, Bigi has opted for a more private life. However, he has occasionally surfaced in the media, offering glimpses into his interests and personality.

Despite his reserved nature, Bigi has demonstrated a passion for film, showcasing his expertise in the industry alongside Prince. The duo launched their own YouTube channel, where they review movies and provide insights into the world of cinema. Bigi's profound knowledge and understanding of film have been praised by Prince, highlighting his unique talent and dedication to the craft.

Moreover, Bigi remains committed to honoring his father's legacy, recognizing the significance of Michael Jackson's contributions to music and entertainment. In his interview with Good Morning Britain , he shared, “There's a lot of really cool stuff here. There's a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That's what he was all about. That's what each of us wants to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives."

The $2 Billion Estate Dispute: Bigi Jackson vs. Katherine Jackson

Recent developments have thrust Bigi Jackson into the spotlight once again, this time due to a legal dispute involving his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and the estate of Michael Jackson. At the center of the controversy is the handling of the estate's funds, with Katherine seeking financial support for her legal battle against the estate's executors. The court appellate stated, “Exercising the powers granted in Michael's will as confirmed by the probate court, they entered into business transactions involving the estate's assets that skyrocketed the estate's value to over $2 billion.”

In March 2024, Bigi filed a court petition challenging Katherine's request to have her legal fees covered by the estate. Despite initially aligning with his grandmother in opposing a proposed transaction by the estate, Bigi argued against funding her appeal, deeming it unfair to the heirs, including himself and his siblings. Though Bigi isn't entirely against his grandmother’s request he believes that "the overall amount for the trial might be high," questioning if "four lawyers charging fees of $840 to $1,400 per hour was necessary." Bigi contends that her appeal is unlikely to benefit the heirs and could unnecessarily drain resources.

Bigi’s attorney stated, “Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal. Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this court's ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs." The dispute underscores broader tensions surrounding the estate's management and financial decisions. While Katherine asserts her right to challenge the estate's actions and demand accountability.

Katherine's attorney Adam Pines briefed as follows in the court, “The executors' principal argument is that their hands are tied, that the money is stuck in the estate, and it can't be distributed to the trust yet and all these things that might happen. But we also live in reality, and we just received their accounting for 2020 — one year — and they have $35 million in distribution from the estate, including $2.3 million for public relations consultants. Millions and millions of dollars they are paying out. But when they say, 'Oh, we can't pay this, our hands are tied, and the procedural requirements have not been met,' I don't think it's fair.”

Legal proceedings have intensified, with both sides presenting their arguments before the court. Attorneys representing Bigi argue against shouldering the costs of Katherine's appeal, citing concerns over the potential financial burden and the estate's fiduciary obligations to its beneficiaries.

As the legal battle unfolds, the next court hearing is scheduled on or before May 30, 2024, signaling a continued struggle for resolution amidst complex familial and financial dynamics. The spotlight remains firmly fixed on Bigi Jackson and the ongoing struggle for control over the King of Pop's multi-billion-dollar legacy.

