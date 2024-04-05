Why is Micheal Jackson's Production Company Trying to Block Accusers From Getting His Criminal File? See Here

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Michael Jackson’s production company is being sued by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The two are accusing the company of allowing MJ to allegedly sexually abuse them. Currently, Robson and Safechuck are trying to access the singer’s criminal file and his corporation is trying its best to block them from doing so. Read below to find out why.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck trying to access Michael Jackson’s criminal files

Wade Robson and James Safechuck are ready to take Michael Jackson’s corporations to court. Robson and Safechuck have accused the late Thriller singer of sexual abuse. The two have claimed that Jackson abused them when they were children and his staff were aware of this. They’re currently trying to access the superstar’s criminal record. However, Michael’s company is trying to block the two from doing so because they are convinced that Wade and James are trying to find pictures of the star’s junk.

Wade’s subpoena request for MJ’s records was initially rejected by the court in 2018. The request is now being revived regarding Wade and James’s case against Michael’s company. The singer’s company is countering to protect the late star’s privacy. Jackson’s criminal files include photos of his naked body from the molestation case he was involved in. "Plaintiffs' attempt to obtain this sensitive, private, and irrelevant information over this Court’s prior order to quash is particularly egregious," the company countered to the subpoena request.

Who are Wade Robson and James Safechuck?

Wade Robson is an Australian dancer and choreographer. James Safechuck is an American writer. The two were featured in HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ where they accused MJ of allegedly abusing them. Wade and James spoke about how the singer befriended them as children and then later molested them. The two also claimed that they kept this from their friends and family for decades. Safechuck claims that he was molested as a 10-year-old which went on for four years until he turned fourteen. Robson claims that he was abused when he was seven and that continued for seven more years.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

