The Boys Season 4 Ending Explained; How Does Assassination Run Set Up Perfect Plot For Season 5?

The Boys Season 4 was recently completed. And as usual, it was as bloody as it could be. With a lot of twists and turns in the finale, the series has given its fans a perfect plot that will lead us into the final season of the superhero series on Prime Video.

The Boys Season 4 ending explained

In the finale of The Boys, we see that Homelander’s attempt to get a supe into the White House got failed.

Meanwhile, Vitoria Neuman is scared of Homelander because of his threats to Zoey, her daughter, and hence she decides to join the protagonist gang, The Boys.

However, she demands the safety of her and Zoey’s life. While the whole team gathers together to discuss the details, along with Neuman and Zoey, Billy Butcher shows up.

He is angered by the fact that Ryan killed Grace Mallory, and he does not want to wait any longer to choose whether or not to use the virus to kill all the supes. Also, his tumor/ Joe, has made Buthcer even more violent. Using his tentacular powers, Billy Butcher kills Victoria Neuman by splitting her in half. He does that in front of her daughter Zoey and goes ahead, knocking his own team aside.

Billy Butcher then grabs onto the new virus that was cooked by Frenchie.

Coming back to Homelnader, he is upset looking at his plan's failure; however, Sage comes in confident. She tells Homelander that a lot of her plan wasn’t revealed at first, as she knew Homelander would likely mess it up. Sage then brings up a report that shows Robert Singer being held for Victoria Neman’s death.

Soon, we will see President Calhoun announcing martial law, with a new rule that states that he even deputizes a lot of superheroes around the nation, who will directly report to their leader, Homelander.

While season 4 ends with The Boys going underground, being scared of Butcher, and martial law affecting them as well, the main twist is yet to be discussed.

In the post-credit scene, we see President Calhoun had been keeping Soldier Boy in a regulated coma. We hope that he is coming back for the final season, bringing in some real action and rivalry.

The Boys Season 4 posters

While the ending of the series itself brings in a lot to be excited about, Prime Video recently shared a series of photos on social media that talk about Homelander's plan of world dominance.

In the first of these posters, we see Homelander standing in front of the White House, while others show him standing in front of world-famous monuments, which even include Big Ben.

