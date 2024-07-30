The Boys Star Karen Fukuhara Reveals She Had Her Eggs Frozen; Shares She's Wants Women to 'Understand What Their Choices Are'

Karen Fukuhara revealed she froze her eggs after a breakup and feels it's important for women to have information about the process. In a clip from Tommy DiDario’s podcast, she explained that she decided to share her experience to help others understand their options.

Fukuhara described egg freezing as a way to ensure life later and noted that while the process can be straightforward for some, it was longer for her. She emphasized the importance of women’s understanding of their options.

Karen Fukuhara urges women to freeze eggs early: It’s time-sensitive

“It’s time-sensitive,” Fukuhara said, advising women to freeze their eggs earlier if possible. The process involves hormone treatment to stimulate egg production, followed by freezing and storing the eggs. When ready for pregnancy, the eggs are thawed and used to create embryos for implantation. The Cleveland Clinic recommends egg freezing by age 35 for women not planning to have children soon.

Fukuhara said it's important to consider egg freezing earlier because more options are available when you're younger. She added that she had just recently thought about it, noting that in her early twenties, she hadn't considered whether a partner was married or father material.

DiDario: Fukuhara’s egg-freezing story highlights important options

Fukuhara said she initially enjoyed dating without thinking about the future. After a recent breakup and being single, she decided to freeze her eggs. She advises other women to consider this option as well.

DiDario praised Fukuhara for sharing her egg-freezing experience, noting it’s valuable advice for women who debate the decision. He emphasized that it provides options without requiring immediate choices. Fukuhara agreed, adding that while she plans for a natural birth, having eggs frozen is a good backup in case she doesn’t find a partner.

