Jo koy says 'we're not gonna loose it' at the Golden Globes red carpet; Here's what he said about roasting the guests

It's awards season, and the 81st Golden Globe Awards has kicked off with stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy as the host at The Beverly Hilton. Despite the last-minute announcement, Koy, known for his standup specials and starring role in 2022's Easter Sunday, brings a celebratory and approachable tone to the ceremony, diverging from the acidity of Ricky Gervais or the subversion of last year's host, Jerrod Carmichael. When Interviewed at the recent Golden Globes red carpet by Entertainment Tonight, here's what Jo Koy said.

Jo Koy is in high spirits about roasting the guests on the Globen Globes show

When the Entertainment Tonight journalist asked Jo Koy about roasting the guests, "So is there anybody who is a little nervous tonight or should watch out?" To which Koy replied, "No, no, no, we're having fun, you're like that. It'll be funny but it's gonna be fun. We're not gonna lose it, but it's gonna be there, but it's gonna be me." The journalist then said to Jo, "But I love when people get roasted a little bit and I think they do too, most people are self-depreciating." To which Jo Koy flirted, "They know a little what I wrote for you, make sure I see that yellow dress."

Journalist, "Oh lord Jesus, big bird, everybody's in the building. I love it, well congratulations." Koy said, "Thank you." The Journalist encouraged, "You're going to be fantastic." Jo said, "Thank you so much to be true." The Journalist continued, "You know and I know how you are." To which the host said, "This is a good moment, I'm gonna take it all in, all in." when asked about his family, he said, "My sister, there's my sister right there, and then my son you know, his is too much for him." Koy continued gushing about his son, "Like the road thing was fun, but I think this one he got a little overwhelmed. He's like, I'm gonna lay back Dad, which is totally cool with me." He then added, "But he's there, he's ready and he looks sharp."

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla, to get all the latest updates on the Golden Globes show.