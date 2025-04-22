Sabrina Carpenter ‘Looks Up To And Really Admires’ Taylor Swift; Source Says ‘It Goes A Lot Deeper...’

Sabrina Carpenter grew up singing Taylor Swift songs in her bedroom, but today, the pop star finds herself not only sharing the stage with her idol — she’s sharing life advice, late-night texts, and sisterly slumber parties. A source told Life & Style that the relationship between the “Espresso” singer and Taylor Swift has blossomed into a deep friendship rooted in mutual respect, creative collaboration, and unwavering support.

What began as pure admiration evolved into a genuine connection. “In a lot of ways, Taylor is a mentor to Sabrina,” the insider reveals. “She’s someone she looks up to and really admires, but it goes a lot deeper than that — they’re genuinely friends.” According to the source, Sabrina often turns to Taylor for guidance in all areas of her life — whether it's new music, romantic ups and downs, or fashion dilemmas. “They text and talk all the time,” the insider adds. “If something upsets Sabrina or she’s dealing with a boy problem, Taylor is one of the first people she calls.”

Sabrina’s journey with Taylor started early. At just 10 years old, she uploaded a YouTube cover of “Picture to Burn.” Fast forward to 2017, and she was meeting Taylor backstage at a concert. Sabrina later described the experience as akin to having an older sister. That big-sister energy took center stage when Taylor invited her to open the Eras Tour across the globe — a career-defining moment Sabrina still can’t fully process. “It was very much a childhood dream come true,” she told Who What Wear. “I still probably have not processed it.”

Their bond deepened on tour. “They’d hang out every night after the show, have slumber parties — it really solidified things,” the source explains. Now, even as Sabrina embarks on her own solo tour, Taylor remains a guiding presence. “She’s like a proud big sister,” the insider adds. “Always checking in, always encouraging her.”

The admiration goes both ways. Sabrina joined Taylor onstage for duets in New Orleans and continues to be inspired by their collaborations. Despite her rising fame and recent Grammy wins for “Espresso” and Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina remains grounded — never taking her friendship with Taylor for granted. The source says the support flows both ways. “Even though Sabrina is ten years younger, she’s very wise. There are times when Taylor goes to her for advice, too.”

What started as a fangirl fantasy has turned into an unbreakable bond. With Taylor Swift cheering her on from the wings — and sometimes the group chat — Sabrina Carpenter continues to evolve as both an artist and a woman. Their friendship proves that true mentorship is built not just on admiration, but on authenticity, vulnerability, and shared growth — no matter the age gap or spotlight size.

