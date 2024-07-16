The Deliverance TRAILER: Andra Day Teams Up With Glenn Close And Mo'Nique To Fight Monsters In Lee Daniels' Horror Movie

Netflix drops spine-chilling trailer of The Deliverance!

Andra Day leads the film alongside Glenn Close. In addition to bringing two Academy-nominated actresses on board, the film marks a reunion between Day and director Lee Daniels after their project The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which earned the actress her Oscar nom. The film centers around a dysfunctional family whose lives take a 360-degree turn after experiencing demonic occurrences in their new abode.

The Deliverance trailer is out

The horror thriller touches on demonic powers and their human possession! Day plays Ebony Jackson, a single mom struggling with alcoholic addiction while raising three kids and caring for her sick mother (Close).

The family relocates for a fresh start, but their humble aboard turns out to be a demonic hell, with them falling victim to the haunting happenings. Later, Ebony finds herself in a "battle for her life and the souls of her children," as per the synopsis tease.

The film is loosely based on a true story: the Demon House case from Gary, Indiana. Apart from Close and Day, it also features Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, Demi Singleton, and Anthony B. Jenkins—Ebony’s three children.

Andra Day calls The Deliverance a genre-bending film

According to the Marshall actress, the film is not just a horror and thriller but also a family drama with complicated dynamics. "It's also a movie about faith, which is really important to me too," she told People.

The singer-actress confessed that this role was much harder than her breakout role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. "Billie was my first movie, and I was told so frequently that 'that's the hardest character you'll ever play.' No, that's not true!" she added.

Day is thrilled that her character is more challenging because she got to do “the work” with the masterful director Lee. “He was looking for something so specific and so nuanced. He challenged me more and was able to pull more out of me," she added.

She also called collaborating with actors like Close, Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique an “incredible” experience. She recalled being on set with veteran actors on top of their craft yet wanting to learn and perfect and fuel their inner fire. "It was amazing," Day said.

The Deliverance will be in select theaters on August 16 and then will start streaming on Netflix on August 30.