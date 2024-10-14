'The Disease Is What The...': Demi Moore Shares Update On Her Ex-Husband Bruce Willis' Health Amid His Dementia Diagnosis

Demi Moore recently gave her fans a health update on her former husband, actor Bruce Willis. While accepting the award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, the actress from G.I. Jane opened up, recalling the last time she met Willis, which was very recently.

Moore, who was honored with the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the mentioned event, got into a discussion where she stated that the Die Hard actor is currently stable following his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

Further talking to the moderator, HIFF Advisory Board member Alina Cho, Demi Moore went on to share her personal views related to the disease that Bruce Willis is suffering from.

For those unaware, it was the Wire Room actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, who revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last year. The diagnosis had come following his 2022 diagnosis of aphasia.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is," the actress stated, while also adding that the people around the Armageddon actor have to accept the situation in the way it is.

She confirmed to the audience present at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival that her actor ex-husband is, however, “stable” and doing well.

The actress from A Few Good Men then went on to add that she always encourages people to meet Willis where he is and not think of how he was before.

During this discussion, Moore also stated, “When you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Further talking about her former husband, Demi Moore recalled that she had visited the highly acclaimed name in the Hollywood film industry just “two days ago” with her granddaughter Louetta, who is her and Willis’ child, Rumer.

For those unversed, Moore and Willis share Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, together.

Moore was recently seen amazing her fans in the movie The Substance. The movie, which happens to be a science fiction thriller, also stars Margaret Qualley and is directed by Coralie Fargeat.

Here, the About Last Night actress plays the character of Elisabeth Sparkle, who is shown to use a black market drug in an effort to give birth to a younger version of herself.

In this wide eye-opening film, the story revolves around body image and societal expectations for women and aging.

The Substance has been released in theaters.

