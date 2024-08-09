Everything Haley Joel Osment Shared About Working With Bruce Willis on The Sixth Sense As Film Turns 25

As The Sixth Sense marked its 25th anniversary, actor Haley Joel Osment fondly remembered working with Bruce Willis. Osment, who played the young boy in the film, shared touching and funny stories about their time on set.

In an interview on The Adam Carolla Show, Osment reflected on his early days in Hollywood and revealed how Bruce Willis used to send him voice messages on his family’s Nickelodeon phone. Osment noted that these messages showcased Willis’s friendly personality and left a lasting impact on him as a young actor.

On social media, Osment recently expressed profound respect and admiration for Bruce Willis following the announcement of Willis's retirement due to aphasia. Osment praised Willis for his extensive career and the significant influence he had on him both as an actor and as a person.

However, Osment also shared a humorous anecdote at an event honoring Willis. He joked that Willis bought ice cream for everyone on set except him, quipping that it might be why he could cry so easily in emotional scenes for the film.

Osment and Willis developed a close bond during the filming of The Sixth Sense. Osment has consistently praised Willis for his professionalism and dedication, noting how meticulously he prepared for scenes and script details. Additionally, Osment highlighted Willis's playful side, mentioning how he brought humor and a relaxed attitude to the set after intense scenes.

Recalling his time on set, Osment fondly remembered the fun moments with Willis behind the scenes. He happily recounted how Willis would DJ at cast parties, showcasing a different side of him beyond his on-screen roles. These enjoyable experiences added a personal touch to Osment's time working on The Sixth Sense, highlighting the bond and friendship that developed between them during the film.

As The Sixth Sense continues to be celebrated for its impact on cinema and popular culture, Haley Joel Osment's reflections on working with Bruce Willis offer a glimpse into the backstage relationships that contributed to the film's success. His stories reveal the mutual respect between them and the genuine connection and happy moments they shared while making this iconic movie.

