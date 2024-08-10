The Greatest Showman New Broadway Stage Musical Gets Official Confirmation At D23 Expo; DEETS

A stage version of The Greatest Showman is coming to Broadway. During the D23 Expo on August 9 in Anaheim, California, Disney Theatrical Group announced they are developing a musical adaptation of the popular 2017 movie about P.T. Barnum and the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The event featured a medley of performances from other iconic Disney musicals, including The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast. But the real showstopper came when the arena echoed with the opening notes of The Greatest Show.

Ryan Vasquez, known for his role in The Notebook on Broadway, appeared on stage dressed as P.T. Barnum, the character originally portrayed by Hugh Jackman in the film. Accompanied by four other performers, they delivered a stunning rendition of the hit song, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

The announcement confirmed that The Greatest Showman is currently in development for a live stage adaptation, though specific details like dates and locations are still under wraps. Disney also shared the exciting news on Instagram, with a caption saying, "This is the moment you’ve waited for," (hat emoji, sparkling emoji).

The Greatest Showman was a surprising hit when it was released by 20th Century Fox in 2017, despite initial mixed reviews. Thanks to positive audience feedback, the movie became one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time, earning nearly $462 million worldwide.

The movie starred Hugh Jackman, along with Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film featured nine original songs by Tony Award and Oscar-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Songs like This Is Me, Never Enough, and The Greatest Show made the soundtrack the best-selling album of 2018 globally and won several awards, including a Grammy for best soundtrack.

In addition to the original soundtrack, a remix album titled The Greatest Showman: Reimagined was released, featuring covers by artists like Kelly Clarkson, Pink, and Panic! At the Disco.

Disney Theatrical Group is known for turning hit films into successful stage shows, with productions like Beauty and The Beast, Frozen, and The Lion King running on Broadway. They also announced at the D23 Expo that a stage musical of Hercules will debut in London’s West End in 2025, and a filmed version of Frozen from London will be available on Disney+ in 2025.

