Throwback: When Johnny Depp Called Angelina Jolie 'A Walking Poem'

Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, two of Hollywood’s greatest, barely got the opportunity to collaborate, except for 2010’s The Tourist. The action thriller encompasses Jolie’s agenda to establish Depp, who plays an American tourist visiting Italy, as her lover who is wanted by the police.

In real life, Depp was enamored by Jolie’s beauty and talents, inspiring a worthy remark still cherished by fans. After the film underwent multiple revisions, the Pirates of the Caribbean star finally made it opposite Jolie to work on their first and only film ever. Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck helmed The Tourist.

Despite mixed reviews of their on-screen chemistry, as it came with high expectations, the A-listers’s support for each other was unhindered. They publicly lauded each other’s work, with Johnny Depp, 61, celebrating his co-star with a poetic insinuation.

“She’s everything. She’s kind of a walking poem, Angelina is,” Depp told Variety in an interview at the time. He explained the Oscar winner was an embodiment of “perfect” beauty and talent before praising her wit and sense of humor as well.

The Jeanne du Barry star quipped, “At the same time, she is very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, very funny, and also has a very perverse sense of humor.”

Simultaneously, Jolie, 49, returned her co-star’s praises with her own, marking him as the nicest guy who was super fun to “hang out with” and a brilliant actor. “He’s just that friend you’re so happy to come to work and do scenes with. Plus, he’s such a brilliant actor,” the actress echoed later on.

Sadly, fans never got to see more of the Hollywood duo in other projects, and with Jolie and Depp both manufacturing fewer movies now, chances are grim for a potential pair-up in the future too.

Moreover, the three-time Oscar-nominated actor retired from Hollywood permanently in light of the poor treatment he was subjected to during the Amber Heard trials in 2020. He was dropped from Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts and Disney as the veteran pirate Capt. Jack Sparrow, per Marca.

He continues to act in other film industries, as the actor recently released the biopic Modi, based on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, at the Venice Film Festival. Helmed by Depp and his production, IN, Modi has secured distribution in the country via Be Water, per Variety.

There have been reports on Depp’s continued friendship with the Maleficient star since their 2010 collaboration. It is said that he recommended celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who represented him during his divorce, to Angelina Jolie amid her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016. It was speculated if Depp and Jolie’s chemistry in The Tourist had any effect on her marriage to Pitt, but it was soon dispelled.

“Angelina hired Johnny's lawyer to represent her based on the advice that he has given her,” an insider disclosed to The Sun back then. They also hinted that the star hadn’t lost touch after the film, with Jolie even rallying for Depp during his intense divorce from Amber Heard in 2017.

