HBO provided us with our first great glimpse at The Last of Us return to action, though we may have to wait a bit to see the series. The teaser for The Last of Us Season 2 was released and it's more intense and emotional than before. After the first season concluded in March 2023, a second season was quickly approved.

As the upcoming installment takes a darker turn, fans can anticipate several new characters, a ton of heartfelt moments, and most importantly, more infections when Season 2 of HBO premieres next year. The new clip is a segment of Max's most recent coming soon teaser, in which Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) discusses his experiences from the previous season.

Pedro's character decides to save Ellie from the Fireflies in the teaser. A raid on the Jackson, Wyoming community, individuals defending themselves against humans and the infected, and appearances by new characters including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and Dana (Isabela Merced), in addition to Catherine O'Hara and Jeffrey Wright, were all included in the teaser.

We also get to witness Catharine O'Hara's enigmatic new character for the first time, who poses an intriguing query to Joel that seems to have something to do with Ellie: "Did you hurt her?"

As the first season came to a close, Joel killed Marlene (Merle Dandridge) and the Fireflies to spare the bitten-but-immune Ellie from a possibly fatal brain surgery that would have terminated the fungal apocalypse and cured her of her Cordyceps infection. Joel had been lying to Ellie about what had transpired at the hospital while he was traveling to Jackson, Wyoming.

Pedro Pascal and Ramsey will return to their roles alongside Rutina Wesley as Maria and Gabriel Luna as Tommy. Two other cast members are returning. Merced, who plays Dina and is set to play Ellie's romantic interest, and Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Abby, a soldier seeking revenge, are joining the show.

For The Last of Us season 2, Craig Mazin serves as showrunner with series co-creator Neil Druckmann. The release date for The Last of Us Season 2 is not yet revealed, however, it is expected to air in 2025.

