Did Prince Harry Compare Meghan Markle To His Late Mother Princess Diana? Here’s What Royal Sources Claim

Prince Harry has been drawing similarities between his late mother, Princess Diana, and his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a revelation by the royal author Tom Bower. In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex expected support from the Spencers overseeing the similarities between the Suits actress and the former Princess of Wales.

The source revealed that after he engaged with Markle, Prince Harry introduced the American native to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah Spencer. Bower said, "Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée."

In his biography, the royal author shared that when it came to taking sides between the royals and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle, the Spencers have always been a bit partial towards the Sussexes. However, Diana’s family could not come to Markle’s defense when the actress spoke up about the difficulties she faced inside the palace. Bower wrote in the text that Prince Harry was disappointed that none of his family members could stand up for Markle.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Go on an Official Visit to Colombia? Find Out

The royal author shared, "He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the royal family."

Advertisement

Bower further wrote, "Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother. At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction. 'This was going to be really hard,' Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family."

According to the royal author, the Duchess of Sussex was rich and had notoriety, which did not appeal to the members of the royal family. Apart from Bower, Omid Scobie, the biographer shared insights into Markle’s exit from Hollywood. Presenting an accurate summary of Meghan’s career, Scobie claimed that Markle was expecting much more from where she stood.

Another one of the palace insiders stated that Markle was nothing like Princess Diana. The source said, "She is an actress, first and foremost, and Diana, although complex, was always authentic in everything she did.”

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and have been living in California since 2022. However, the rift between the former royal couple and the monarch remains.

ALSO READ: How Will Meghan Markle Spend Her 43rd Birthday Weekend? Here's What Report Says