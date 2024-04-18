Katy Perry Flaunts Her ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Coachella Outfit To Orlando Bloom; Fans React To Adorable Gesture

Coachella 2024 is turning out to be a love fest! Fans can’t get enough of couples showing PDA at the musical festival, from Justin and Hailey to Travis and Taylor. Now, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s virtual romance stole the show!

Katy Perry's homage to Orlando Bloom

The I Kissed a Girl singer repped Legolas from Lord of The Rings in her latest Coachella outfit. Perry was spotted walking around the festival in a graphic T-shirt of Orlando Bloom's character from the hit trilogy.

She wore a T-shirt as a short dress paired with combat boots and a black cross-body bag. To complete the look, she added some chokers and a neckpiece with her initials K and P. While in a full glam make-up look, she topped it off with sunglasses.

"I've been to Coachella longer than you've been alive," she captioned a picture she shared from the festival. She also shared Bloom's reaction through a screenshot of a video call on her Instagram stories. Now, that's a proud and supportive partner!

Fans also saw a glimpse of the shirt on TikTok posted by influencer and singer Harry Daniels, who shared his experience meeting Perry.

"I got really nervous to sing for Katy, and I blanked, so the only song I could remember was this one deep cut from 2013," he captioned the video in which he serenades the singer with her song International Smile.

Fans react to Perry FaceTiming Bloom

The fans quickly responded to Perry's post and gushed about her gesture. "IS THAT A LEGOLAS SHIRT ICONIC," one user commented while another wrote, "The legolas shirt omg," with happy crying emojis.

The couple has been together since 2016 when they met at the Golden Globes after-party. They got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and have been enjoying life since.

On April 13, the love birds—parents of 3-year-old Daisy Dove—were spotted on a date night at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles. The Roar singer and Troy actor looked sharp and stunning in coordinated black outfits—Perry in a black full-length gown and Bloom in a black tuxedo.