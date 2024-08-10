The Madison: All We Know About The Yellowstone Spinoff Starring Michelle Pfeiffer So Far

Michelle Pfeiffer is all set to take on the wild west in her next role, where she will be leading the cast of the Yellowstone prequel series, The Madison. This show is the newest addition to the ever-expanding Yellowstone Universe, created by writer and director Taylor Sheridan.

The Madison joins the ranks with other Yellowstone prequels like 1883 and 1923, both of which have found their own success and audience after their premiere, as well as other spin-off series that have already been announced, including 1944, Lawman: Bass Reeves, and 6666.

The original Yellowstone series is coming to an end this year in November with its fifth and final season. A release date for The Madison has not been revealed yet, but the project is now gaining some steam with Pfeiffer’s casting news.

As the original show is bidding its farewell, The Madison is set to take place in the present day. According to the official press release for the show, The Madison will follow a New York family who will settle in the Madison River valley of central Montana and will serve as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection.

Before the announcement of The Madison, a new spinoff of the Yellowstone universe set in the present day was called 2024. Matthew McConaughey was allegedly supposed to star in it, but it's not clear if that project is moving forward or has been turned into The Madison. It is also possible that McConaughey may star in an entirely different spinoff series of Yellowstone.

Advertisement

Along with starring in the show, Michelle Pfeiffer is also producing The Madison and will be a pivotal part of the creative team behind the show. Pfeiffer, who is a three-time Oscar nominee, a Golden Globe winner, and an Emmy nominee, is the latest A-lister to join the Taylor Sheriden-created shared universe of interconnected shows.

The Yellowstone franchise is an attractive opportunity for many A-listers working in Hollywood today. Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Sam Elliot are some of the other big names who have been part of this western franchise created by Taylor Sheridan.

While it's not yet clear when and where The Madison will start to air, all 5 seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock, and its spinoffs 1883 and 1923 are available on Paramount+.

ALSO READ: Michelle Pfeiffer To Lead Yellowstone Spinoff Series The Madison? Check Out Official Announcement HERE