Michelle Pfeiffer To Lead Yellowstone Spinoff Series The Madison? Check Out Official Announcement HERE

The universe of Yellowstone just keeps expanding, while simply getting even better. In recent updates, Michelle Pfeiffer was announced to join the franchise of the western drama.

While the big news surrounding the star has already gripped the fanbase of Yellowstone with amazement, the other great information that was included in the announcement is that the Western series is getting one more spinoff.

Paramount graced the globally based fanatics on August 8, 2024, announcing that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress will produce the next spinoff of Yellowstone, which is called The Madison.

She is even set to star in the spinoff series leading it, which is created by Taylor Sheridan.

As per the announcement made by Paramount, the series will follow the tale of a family from New York City that is living in the Madison River valley of central Montana. The upcoming spinoff of Yellowstone is about a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection," the release stated.

Talking about the fabulous work of the Batman Returns actress, Michelle Pfeiffer, the co-CEO of Paramount Global who also happens to be the President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy stated that the actress “is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace."

Calling her the perfect actress to anchor the latest chapter in the world of Yellowstone, McCarthy further mentioned the brilliance that Taylor Sheridan has put in it.

Advertisement

Talking about the series, it happens to be a seventh spinoff in the Yellowstone universe. The first-ever spinoff was a prequel series named 1883. It stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, portraying the characters of the Dutton family's 19th-century ancestors.

They are shown to be on a journey from Texas to Montana while traveling through the Great Plains. Another one is Lawmen: Bass Reeves which is a limited series that merged with 1883. With no premiere date announced as of yet, the series is set to star David Oyelowo in a titular role.

Another spinoff which happens to be a prequel is 1923 starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. This tale was again from Taylor Sheridan and talked about the trek of Ford and Mirren’s characters to Montana. It premiered in 2022, while also being renewed for a second season.

With a lot of entries, one also happens to be 6666, pronounced as Four Sixes, and will star Matthew McConaughey.

Advertisement

For now, you can watch Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, 1883 and 1923 on the Paramount Network.

ALSO READ: Wendy Moniz Reflects On Experience Working In Yellowstone As She Bids Farewell To Series In Touching Post: 'Just Incredibly Fortunate...'