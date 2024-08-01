The Man from U.N.C.L.E.: Where Was Henry Cavill Starrer Filmed? Exploring Locations

Henry Cavill pulled off these action roles well in a movie that otherwise did not match its cinematic excellence with box office success. The intriguing spy thriller The Man from U.N.C.L.E. by visionary Guy Ritchie now plays on Netflix.

From the renowned television series of the 1960s, the movie propels viewers into the suave world of 1963. Cavill personifies a beautiful makeover as Napoleon Solo, an urbane CIA agent reluctantly required to forge an implausible alliance with his KGB counterpart, Illya Kuryakin, played by Armie Hammer. Together, they venture deep into a deadly mission to pull apart a nasty organization hell-bent on nuclear domination.

Despite its very fine production, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. did not perform well at the box office. It grossed over USD 110 million worldwide but had a budget of USD 75 million, hence Warner Bros. Pictures faced losses. Even in the wake of its poor performance at the box office, many hail this movie as one of Cavill's finest films.

Exploring the filming locations of the movie

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. was filmed in Italy and England. The main filming started on September 9, 2013. By October 2013, they were filming at several places in the UK, including the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, Royal Victoria Docks in London, and Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit in West Sussex.

The movie used different locations in the UK to stand in for Berlin. For example, the fight scene in a public toilet between Solo (played by Henry Cavill) and Kuryakin (played by Armie Hammer) was shot in Regent’s Park, London. The car chase in the first part of the movie was filmed at Chatham Historic Dockyard in Kent, UK.

Advertisement

Some of the scenes were filmed at Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit in West Sussex, which fans of motor racing will know all about. It is a place that hosts an array of activities annually during Goodwood Revival, one of the motorsport events celebrating the golden era of 1950s and 1960s racing.

The chase scene between a Wartburg and a Trabant also included footage taken by the dockyard, while filming was ongoing at the Historic Dockyard Chatham and at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, one of the places used in filming the 'Enola Holmes' movie.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is also set in Italy and contains plenty of lovely filming locations located within the capital, Rome. The trio of very special agents stay at the Grand Hotel Plaza on Via Corso. You can see many major Roman landmarks along the way, such as Trajan's Column and San Carlo al Corso.

Advertisement

The mugging, in which Illya has to make a huge effort not to lose his temper, happens at the Theatre of Marcellus, Teatro di Marcello, located between the Colosseum and Trastevere. It was erected in 13 BC in honor of the Emperor Augustus's nephew Marcus Marcellus.

Where is the island of Victoria and Alexander Vinciguerra, is one of the key questions while watching The Man from U.N.C.L.E. ? The beautiful island in the film is a blend of Procida Island and Baia Castle—Aragonese Castle, which is located on the Ischia Island. Obviously, these two locations are close to each other, located off Naples.

You can also recognize Capo Miseno in Naples: this is the road that Alexander Vinciguerra uses to escape from the island. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. appears on Rolling Stone's best action movies ever list, as it came in at No. 50, despite less-than-stellar box office performances and mixed reviews. Guy Ritchie's 2015 movie holds a 68 percent Tomatometer score and a 73 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'Pretty Useful': Henry Cavill Wants TO Bring Superman Into The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Universe For Possible Crossover