'Pretty Useful': Henry Cavill Wants TO Bring Superman Into The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Universe For Possible Crossover

No one is a stranger to the absolute power-packed performance of Henry Cavill as Superman in the previous DC entries. The actor was even seen wearing a black suit in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, Cavill has played quite a different role in one of the most loved movies of this year, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Shedding light on what character would fit for a perfect crossover in his recently released movie, Cavill pointed towards the sky.

Henry Cavill thinks Superman would fit in a World War II movie

Henry Cavill is a name synonymous with manliness. His performances in Man of Steel, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and Mission: Impossible- Fallout have gained him utter respect. While experimenting with a number of roles Cavill was recently seen in Guy Ritcie’s film, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Talking exclusively to India Today, the actor opened up a little along with his other co-stars from the movie. The Enola Holmes 2 actor was interviewed along with Alex Pettyfer and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, by the publication.

During this fun-filled chat, the three actors were asked which of their previously played characters they would like to invite for a multiversal crossover in their latest movie, if there was a possibility.

Replying to which, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor mentioned, “I think Superman would have been pretty useful during World War II, to be fair.”

He further went on to say that the war would have ended more easily if Superman was to step in.

Adding to his words, Pettyfer stated that he would bring in his Magic Mike character, wearing a thong. The actor and the model who has also portrayed his talent in movies like I Am Number Four and Endless Love added that looking at him wearing a thong, people would quickly run away.

Similarly, talking about his previous roles, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who played the character of young Voldemort, in the highly acclaimed Harry Potter movies went on to say that he would bring in the Dark Lord, as a part of crossover.

The cast of The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

While The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare happens to be a movie that focuses on a group that was formed by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to fight Hitler's fleet, the cast had gelled easily along with each other, having fun in chats.

Previously talking to PEOPLE, Hero Fiennes Tiffin recalled the joke the whole cast shared in the WhatsApp chat group that was called Scriptless Heroes.

Alongside Cavill, Hero, and Pettyfer, the Guy Ritchie movie also stars Alan Ritchson, Eiza Gonzalez, Babs Olusanmokun, along with Henry Golding, and more.

The movie is now available to watch on Prime Video.

