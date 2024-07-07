Where Was Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F Shot? All Filming Locations Explored

The iconic character of detective Axel Foley played by Eddie Murphy is back with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Murphy has played some of the best characters in his career and Foley is one of the most cherished ones. The franchise was launched in 1984 with the film Beverly Hills Cop.

The first film helped Eddie Murphy leverage the character to fame, however, the other films were not as impactful as the former ones. Beverley Hills Cop 4: Axel F is the fourth part of the franchise which aims at giving the popular character the due recognition. The actual synopsis of the film:

“Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

Alex Foley, a police officer is in Beverly Hills, California, is set to decode a case even though he is from Detroit, Michigan. Hinting at the title of the film, Beverly Hills, California, is considered a prime filming location of the Beverley Hills Cop 4: Axel F. We share all the interesting filming locations below:

Beverly Hills, California

Most of the popular locations were shot in Beverly Hills as the movie was focused on it. The North Canon Drive has been one of the most notable areas and we can have a look at it in the trailer too. Beverley Garden Park was also spotted in the trailer which was also an important shooting place. The actual police station at 455 North Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills was used to shoot the police department sequence. In fact, major parts of the city was used as a filming location.

Los Angeles, California

Most of the sequences of the film were also completed here, the most prominent ones were Thayer Avenue and Le Cante Avenue. Among other city sites, South Hope Street in Downtown was also featured.

San Bernardino, California

The city is surrounded by forest and mountains and is located in the east of Los Angeles, San Bernardino. Across many sequences in the film, the scenic location can be seen by the audience.

