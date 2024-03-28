The Masked Singer Season 11: Who Is Sir Lion? Here's Who Fans Think He Is

With an exciting TV Theme Night, The Masked Singer Season 11 returns, bringing Sir Lion as the fascinating wild card in Group C. Fans are speculating wildly about the possible identity of the person wearing the flashy lion costume. Anticipation for the concerts and the big revelation grows as rumors about well-known late-night talk show hosts circulate.

Who is Sir Lion?

Sir Lion is dressed in a manner reminiscent of a circus, with a small blue, red, and white circus hat set on a manly lion face with a thick mane. White and blue-striped balloon pants that taper slightly at the ankles and a blue vest complete his look.

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, The Masked Singer Season 11 included a thrilling "TV Theme Night" with Group C. Lizard, Clock, and Poodle Moth return with a bang, bringing brand-new acts for the evening's celebrations. Sir Lion, the competition's first wild card, is revealed to the audience, heightening the suspense.

“I’m really hoping this is Craig Ferguson,” a fan commented on a YouTube clip. “I can hear his accent a bit in the clip shown, as he’s half-Scottish, so I’m going to say Craig Ferguson as my early guess.”

There are many differing views about who Sir Lion really is, and Craig Ferguson is just one of many potential candidates. Other theories include Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Conan O'Brien, and Jimmy Carr.

Meanwhile, according to a Cheatsheet report, Sir Lion was revealed to be American radio and television host Billy Bush.

Show panelists guess many celebrities starting from Ryan Seacrest to Anderson Cooper

The panelists in the TV Theme Night trailer for The Masked Singer Season 11 are just as baffled by Sir Lion's identity. Sir Lion adds to the suspense by performing a rendition of Frank Sinatra's Love and Marriage as shown in the trailer.

The panelists are heard thinking about Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and Ryan Seacrest as possible voices behind the mask in sound bites from the teaser.

“He was the star in his theater class,” Jenny McCarthy says of Sir Lion.

“Or of his mom’s living room,” Robin Thicke retorts.

Sir Lion will most likely be made public on TV Theme Night. Watchers who dissect teasers on YouTube appear to agree that Sir Lion might fall short of Lizard, Clock, and Poodle Moth, among others. Some keen-eyed viewers even spot hints in the teasers that suggest Sir Lion might be removed from the show.

“Sir Lion is definitely going home, and besides, Lizard still has another background after this,” a fan wrote.

“He’s going home because Lizard has another background, and when Poodle Moth is unmasked, Nick has a different suit,” another fan commented on YouTube.

The Masked Singer Season 11 telecasts every Wednesday on Fox at 8 pm / 7c.













