The Mod Squad Actor Michael Cole Passes Away at 84: Here’s A Look At His Life And Legacy

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and alcohol abuse

Michael Cole, best known for playing Pete Cochran on the TV series The Mod Squad, tragically passed away on December 10, 2024, at the age of 84. The news was confirmed by USA Today through the actor’s representative, Rachel Harris. “Michael Cole passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning. He was surrounded by loved ones after living a full and vibrant life,” the statement read.

The statement also mentioned that, apart from his career, Cole will be remembered for his “warm and generous spirit” as well as his wit, charm, and compassion among his friends and family. “He brought joy to every room he entered,” the statement added.

Although the cause of his death was not specified, Rachel revealed that the actor took his last breath at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California. Cole was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 3, 1940. He was married three times and welcomed two children over the course of his marriage, including a daughter from his second wife.

After two divorces, the actor finally tied the knot with Shelly Funes in 1996. As reported by Rolling Stone, Funes was a former ad sales representative. In previous interviews, the late actor opened up about his struggles with alcohol, revealing how Funes encouraged him to enter rehab at the Betty Ford Center to overcome his addiction.

“There were many times we didn’t have a place to live, and we’d stay with aunts and uncles. I really started to get in a lot of trouble drinking,” he told Closer Weekly in 2016. “My wife’s love made me realize that I had to recover. With love, every day is the best day,” he added.

As for his career, Cole began acting in 1966 and made his debut with the TV show Gunsmoke. Some of his renowned works include The Last Child, Police Story, Wonder Woman, The Littlest Hobo, The Return of Mod Squad, Fantasy Island, and many others.

Another legacy Cole left behind was his 2018 memoir, I Played The White Guy. The book, where he reflected on the highs and lows of his life and his journey to success, was a huge hit among readers at the time.