'The More You Put Into...': Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Shares Parenting Advice During Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2024 Appearance

Tina Knowles, mother of music stars Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, was honored at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, October 8. The event, which celebrated influential women, took place at The Times Square EDITION in New York.

During the event, Knowles spoke about motherhood and offered advice to struggling mothers. Tina Knowles, along with other renowned mothers such as Donna Kelce, Maggie Baird, and Mandy Teefey, appeared on stage as an icon, not just for her business acumen, but also for her role in raising a family that impacted modern pop culture.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Knowles addressed the challenges of parenting, particularly during the teen years. "I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in," she said.

Her message to mothers was full of hope and encouragement. "The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it."

Tina Knowles felt emotional during her acceptance speech at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, reflecting on her motherhood journey. Despite her many professional achievements, such as fashion design and career management for her daughters, she stated that her most gratifying role has been motherhood.

"I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother," she said. Knowles is the mother of two well-known daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, as well as Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

She talked about how parenting transformed her life and gave her a sense of purpose. She said she was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and she didn't always follow the rules.

But the day that she became a mother, she decided that this was one thing that she wouldn't screw up. The weight of her words moved the audience, particularly Beyoncé, who teared up as she watched her mother speak.

Beyoncé was in attendance at the awards ceremony, showing her complete support for her mother. Tina Knowles was captured on camera tearing up with pride as she talked about her role as a mother.

Beyoncé wasn't the only familiar figure in attendance; Kelly Rowland, a close family friend and former Destiny's Child member, was also there to support Knowles.

Tina Knowles was not the only celebrity mom honored at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Other mothers who raised this generation's celebrities were honored for their contributions to their families and society.

The other honorees included Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL player Travis Kelce, Maggie Baird, the mother of Billie Eilish, and Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez.

