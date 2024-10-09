Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2024: Brooke Shields, Pamela Anderson, Tina Knowles And More Stars Who Hit The Red Carpet

Ladies in entertainment have truly done it all—from venturing into a highly competitive industry and rising against the odds to slaying on the red carpet. Their contributions deserve to be honored, and what better way to celebrate their achievements than through the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards!

The ceremony, held in New York City, lit up with the presence of these inspiring women. As always, many celebrities successfully turned heads as they stepped onto the red carpet. The best part of this recent event is that it celebrated not only musicians and actors but also activists and sports personalities, whose brilliance is often underrated.

In addition to celebrating those who contribute to the industry, Glamour also honored the mothers of prominent celebrities who have shaped the industry through their talent and brilliance.

This year's ladies who were honored were Pamela Anderson, Taraji P. Henson, Sydney Sweeney, Serena Williams, Hadley Duvall, Allyson Felix, Kaitlyn Joshua, and Suni Lee.

Glamour also honored the moms of A-list celebrities, including Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, Billie Elish's mother, and Finneas’s mother, Maggie Baird.

Additionally, celebrities who graced the ceremony with their appearances were Brooke Shields, Demi Lovato, Anna Wintour, Kelsea Ballerini, Sophia Bush, Victoria Monet, Gayle King, Ashlyn Harris, Bethenny Frankel, Samantha Barry, Arya Starr, Michelle Buteau, Ubah Hassan, Rowan Francis Henchy, Hannah Bronfman, Danessa Myricks, Yin Chang, and Abby Phillip.

Along with them, Ashlyn Harris, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Isan Elba, Laura Whitmore, Brynn Whitfield, Anifa Mvuemba, Amber Ruffin, Geena Rocero, Ellie The Elephant, Peyton List, Samina Virk, Maleah Joi Moon, Nell Diamond, Brandon Blackwood, Moonlyn Tsai, Asahi Pompey, Rebecca Minkoff, Nadessa Williams, Stacey Bendet, Tarana Burke, Huma Abedin and many more.

